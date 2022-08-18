AJ Ferrari charged with burglary in Payne County District Court

Aug. 18—The Payne County District Attorney's Office filed burglary charges Wednesday against AJ Ferrari, the former Oklahoma State wrestling champion who is currently facing sexual assault charges in Payne County.

A count of third-degree burglary and another count of petit larceny were filed with the Stillwater Police Department listed as the arresting agency. According to court reports, the offense occurred July 17. The probable cause affidavit has not yet been made available in the burglary charge.

Ferrari was charged in August with sexual battery after Stillwater Police investigated a claim made by a woman who had received an emergency protective order against Ferrari in July. Ferrari appeared with his attorney in court on the protective order July 18. That protective order was dismissed in August after the battery charge was filed.

Ferrari is accused of unwanted sexual contact with a woman who told police Ferrari made repeated nonconsensual sexual advances before getting physical.

Ferrari posted bail in that case on Aug. 4. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 11. He was scheduled to return to court Sept. 28. He has yet to be arraigned in the burglary charge.