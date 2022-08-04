AJ Ferrari charged with sexual battery in Payne County District Court

Aug. 3—Prosecutors have filed a sexual battery charge against former Oklahoma State wrestler AJ Ferrari.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Bond is set at $25,000.

The charge was filed Wednesday morning in Payne County District Court. Ferrari was accused of sexual assault by a woman who filed and received an emergency protective order on July 5.

The woman reported the incident to police. The Stillwater Police Department said through a news release that the case was under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Unit.

"SPD is committed to thoroughly investigating these cases," SPD wrote in a statement at the time, "Once the investigation is complete the case will be submitted to the Payne County District Attorney's Office for consideration of filing charges."

The arrest affidavit SPD submitted to the court contains a police interview with the woman accusing Ferrari. It contains much of the same things she wrote in her emergency protective order, when she accused Ferrari of unwanted sexual contact.

So far, there is only one count in connection with the case. A first-offense sexual battery against an adult is charged is a felony, and is punishable by no more than 10 years in DOC custody.

Ferrari's attorney, Derek Chance, has said the allegations against his client are false and that Ferrari had been cooperating with law enforcement.