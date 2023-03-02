AJ Lucas Group First Half 2023 Earnings: AU$0.12 loss per share (vs AU$0.003 loss in 1H 2022)

AJ Lucas Group (ASX:AJL) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$82.7m (up 36% from 1H 2022).

  • Net loss: AU$156.0m (loss widened by AU$152.7m from 1H 2022).

  • AU$0.12 loss per share (further deteriorated from AU$0.003 loss in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

AJ Lucas Group shares are up 3.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for AJ Lucas Group (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

