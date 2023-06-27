Ajike Owens’ family ‘disappointed’ by lack of murder charge in Ocala killing, lawyers say

The family of Ajike “A.J.” Owens was “disappointed” to learn that her accused killer has been charged with manslaughter rather than murder, attorneys for Owens’ loved ones said Tuesday, adding that their focus will now shift to ensuring prosecutors win a conviction.

Susan Lorincz, Owens’ white 58-year-old neighbor, faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter for shooting Owens, a Black 35-year-old mother of four, during a confrontation June 2 in Ocala.

“We want our time during the sentencing hearing to let [Circuit] Judge [Robert] Hodges know that Susan deserves all 30 years of that 30-year maximum sentence,” Anthony Thomas, the family’s local attorney, said during an online press conference Tuesday.

Ben Crump, the famed civil rights attorney also representing the family, said the case is an example of unequal justice. The family, he said, believes that “if the roles were reversed that A.J. would have been charged with murder, and it’s as simple as that.”

“I would say that the family, like many people across America, thinks that there are double standards being applied,” Crump said. “… That’s why people are so outraged, when they think about the fact that a person can shoot somebody through a locked metal door after calling their children racial epithets and not be charged with murder.”

Owens went to Lorincz’s apartment to confront her about Lorincz shouting and throwing a roller skate at Owens’ children. Authorities say Lorincz opened fire at Owens from behind the front door.

Citing Lorincz’s self-defense claim and Florida’s controversial “stand your ground” law, Marion County authorities waited four days — amid growing public outrage that attracted national headlines — before arresting Lorincz for manslaughter and other charges.

State Attorney Bill Gladson in explaining his decision not to charge Lorincz with second-degree murder, as Owens’ family had asked, said the case lacked “evidence of hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent” by Lorincz against Owens, as that charge requires.

An arrest affidavit for Lorincz said she had been feuding with Owens and her children and admitted that she would call them racial slurs in anger. The affidavit said Lorincz opened fire after Owens banged on the front door and demanded Lorincz come outside.

Despite the family’s disappointment, Thomas said he is confident that “the evidence is there” for a jury to convict Lorincz on the manslaughter charge that Gladson’s office filed.

“I just want to make sure that I can have confidence in our state’s attorney to present the evidence so that the jury can make that decision,” he said. “… If it’s laid out the same way it’s laid out in that arrest affidavit, it’s clear to me that the jury will convict.”

Thomas said the family met with Gladson’s team multiple times before the charging decision. He said those meetings, at which Gladson did not reveal his decision, “gave the family a bit of false hope.”

In his statement Monday, Gladson said his team “will do all it can to seek justice for Ms. Owens and her family.”

“Understandably, emotions run high, particularly with senseless, violent crimes,” he said. “However, I cannot allow any decision to be influenced by public sentiment, angry phone calls or further threats of violence, as I have received in this case. To allow that to happen would also be improper and a violation of my oath as a prosecutor and as a lawyer.”

Lorincz is in the Marion County Jail with bail set at $151,000.