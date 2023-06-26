Ajike Owens’ Shooter No Longer Faces Murder Charges But She’s Not Home Free

Gladson said his office “carefully examined the viability of both second-degree murder and manslaughter with a firearm, both first degree felonies.”

“As deplorable as the defendant’s actions were in this case, there is insufficient evidence to prove this specific and required element of second-degree murder,” the statement read. “While some may not agree with that decision, I can assure you that the decision was thoughtful and made without consideration of any factors other than the specific facts of this terrible crime.”

Gladson added his office “will do all it can to seek justice for Ms. Owens and her family.”