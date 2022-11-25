Ajiya Berhad's (KLSE:AJIYA) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Ajiya Berhad's (KLSE:AJIYA) stock increased significantly by 59% over the past three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Ajiya Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ajiya Berhad is:

6.3% = RM26m ÷ RM410m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.06.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Ajiya Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.3% ROE

On the face of it, Ajiya Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 9.5% either. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Ajiya Berhad over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Ajiya Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 15% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Ajiya Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Ajiya Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Ajiya Berhad doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business. However, this doesn't explain why the company hasn't seen any growth. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Ajiya Berhad's performance. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Ajiya Berhad and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

