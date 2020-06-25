AJM Packaging Employs Stringent Safety Measures in Hiring Process

As a "critical infrastructure" company that has continued to hire and operate throughout the COVID-19 crisis, AJM has kept safety a priority for employees and prospective employees alike.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AJM Packaging Corporation, a "critical infrastructure" company operating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, rolled-out extensive safety measures across its facilities to safeguard the health and well-being of its employees at the onset of the pandemic. Safety measures to protect front-line employees include temperature checks upon entry, mandatory masks and gloves for all employees, regular sanitizing of common touch points and communal spaces, contact tracing and testing. The family-run paper products manufacturer announced in May that it was hiring hundreds of new employees for permanent positions in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Interviews are being conducted with the upmost caution and in accordance with recommendations from U.S. health officials.

"The health and safety of our employees is always our top priority, and that responsibility extends to our applicants, too," said Robert A. Epstein, President of AJM Packaging. "This is a busy time for us, but we're not letting heavy order volume pressure us into sub-par safety measures."

Interviews are now being held across the company's facilities in multiple open-air tents that have been erected. Candidates fill out applications in these open-air tents (or in their cars) and are temperature-checked prior to being interviewed. AJM recruiters wear eye protection, gloves and masks and remain at least six feet away from candidates throughout the process; AJM also provides each applicant with gloves and a mask. Interview stations are thoroughly sanitized after each interview.

"We will never be casual about other people's health. We believe this is the right thing to do, hands-down," said Epstein. "We also hope that these measures demonstrate just how important our employees are to us, from the moment they even contemplate joining the AJM family." The safety measures implemented by AJM have earned them a superior rating from the Public Health Department in the markets that they operate.

The hundreds of new hires at AJM locations will be permanent positions. Openings include machine operators, maintenance, mechanics, managers and shift leaders, and general production laborers. All employees, including the new hires, also receive company-paid medical insurance from Blue Cross Blue Shield. For information on current openings and benefits, visit ajmpack.com/careers.

ABOUT AJM PACKAGING CORPORATION

Founded in 1957, AJM Packaging manufactures high-quality branded and private-label paper products. The Michigan-based company operates eight plants throughout the country, including its original Detroit manufacturing site. AJM was named 2018 Employer of the Year by SER Metro-Detroit. ajmpack.com

