Laura Pascal

AJS Realty Group, Inc. has hired Laura Pascal as an asset manager to oversee a portfolio of commercial and industrial properties in Southwest Florida.

In this role, Pascal is responsible for day-to-day needs of properties, including maintenance and custodial tasks, lease and cash flow management, budgeting, vendor relations and monthly reporting.

“Whether you’re a buyer or a current owner with property management needs, you need to partner with a trusted real estate expert who has your best interests in mind,” said Andrew Saluan, owner and managing broker for AJS Realty. “Laura brings 15 years of local market knowledge to our company and is helping clients stay ahead of today’s unprecedented real estate market.”

Since 2007, Pascal has served as a portfolio commercial manager and portfolio residential manager for several firms in the greater Naples area.

Pascal earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Massachusetts and is a certified Community Association Manager.

About AJS Realty Group

Established in 1992, AJS Realty Group offers sales, leasing and comprehensive property management services for property owners and tenants, as well as buyers and sellers, across Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties. The Naples-based firm strives to care for clients’ investments as if they were the company’s own assets using a personalized approach to communications and management. AJS Realty specializes in commercial real estate, property management, property acquisition and sales, leasing strategy, property marketing, tenant representation and property accounting. For more information, please visit AJSrealtygroup.com or call 239-596-9500.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: AJS Realty adds Laura Pascal as asset manager