AK-47, ghost gun, armor-piercing bullets: Central Falls murder suspect faces weapons charges

PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts convict charged in the homicide of a Central Falls barber faced more than two dozen charges, including possession of an AK-47 rifle, when he made his first Rhode Island court appearance on Wednesday.

A prosecutor, citing surveillance video taken at the scene, accused 39-year-old Luis Lopez of shooting at Emanuel Torres Plaza with two pistols.

After Lopez felled Torres Plaza, he continued walking toward him and continued shooting bullets into the young man, Special Assistant Attorney General Edward Mullaney said during the afternoon hearing in District Court, Providence.

Mullaney said Lopez left the Central Falls scene in a green Honda Element.

This was the same car that police in Plainville, Massachusetts, had found engulfed in flames later on Saturday evening, he said, adding that Lopez was found nearby.

He carried a backpack containing two guns, two extended magazines and a bullet-resistant vest, Mullaney said, adding that police made additional seizures of illegal weaponry when they searched Lopez' home in Pawtucket.

The extensive slate of weapons charges lodged against Lopez include: illegal possession of various pistols, including a Glock 9 mm and a ghost gun; possession of armor-piercing bullets designed for pistols; four illegal magazines, two of them each capable of holding up to 33 rounds of ammunition; and possession of an AK-47.

Lopez was released from prison in May after serving time for manslaughter, Mullaney said.

The conviction stemmed from his involvement in the 2007 murder of a different man from Central Falls in Massachusetts.

On Saturday night, Lopez' leg had been burned and Plainville police could smell gasoline as they stood near him, Mullaney said.

Lopez's clothing was consistent with surveillance video from the shooting scene, Mullaney added.

Additional firearms and high capacity magazines were found at Lopez's residence in Pawtucket.

Judge Alan R. Goulart ordered Lopez held without bail. No plea was entered.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Prosecutors: Central Falls shooter had AK-47, armor-piercing bullets