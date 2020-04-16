What Is AK Medical Holdings's (HKG:1789) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, AK Medical Holdings (HKG:1789) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 40% in the last thirty days. Zooming out, the stock's 407% gain in the last year is certainly splendiferous.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does AK Medical Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

AK Medical Holdings's P/E of 73.99 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, AK Medical Holdings has a higher P/E than the average company (39.8) in the medical equipment industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that AK Medical Holdings shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

AK Medical Holdings's 83% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 30% per year. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does AK Medical Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since AK Medical Holdings holds net cash of CN¥526m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On AK Medical Holdings's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 74.0, AK Medical Holdings is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect AK Medical Holdings to have a high P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about AK Medical Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 52.8 back then to 74.0 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.