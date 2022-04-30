Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Could Be 40% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

View our latest analysis for Akamai Technologies

The calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$905.2m

US$988.0m

US$1.18b

US$1.31b

US$1.42b

US$1.51b

US$1.59b

US$1.65b

US$1.71b

US$1.76b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x5

Analyst x5

Analyst x1

Est @ 11.19%

Est @ 8.41%

Est @ 6.46%

Est @ 5.1%

Est @ 4.15%

Est @ 3.48%

Est @ 3.01%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6%

US$849

US$870

US$972

US$1.0k

US$1.0k

US$1.0k

US$1.0k

US$994

US$965

US$933

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$9.7b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.8b× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.6%– 1.9%) = US$39b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$39b÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= US$21b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$30b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$112, the company appears quite undervalued at a 40% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Akamai Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.094. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Akamai Technologies, we've put together three essential elements you should look at:

  1. Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Akamai Technologies you should know about.

  2. Future Earnings: How does AKAM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has some new plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • Fidelity just announced a massive hiring spree, targeting more than 12,000 new staffers as the investment giant bets on the power of retail investors

    The new hires will bring Fidelity's headcount to 68,000 by year's end, up 19% from the start of this year.

  • A rough 4 months for stocks: S&P 500 books the worst start to a year since 1939. Here’s what pros say you should do now.

    April showers apparently bring dramatically lower markets on Wall Street, and this month's slump for the S&P 500 was a doozy.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • 2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    As one of history's most successful moneymen, investors look to Warren Buffett for guidance when it comes to stock picking and finances. Lately, investors have also been loving stock splits. With activity among average traders having surged in recent years, stock splits can make shares more accessible and have led to big gains for some companies.

  • Teladoc implodes 48% after massive first-quarter loss, costing Cathie Wood's ARK more than $400 million

    Ark Invest bought about 100,000 shares of Teladoc across its various ETFs as recently as Tuesday, and more than 40,000 shares on Monday.

  • Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

    Billionaire and Tesla CEO is in the process of acquiring microblogging website Twitter for $44 billion.

  • Semiconductor Revenues to Hit Record High: 4 Stocks to Buy

    Growing demand for semiconductors is likely to help stocks like Analog Devices (ADI), Semtech Corporation (SMTC), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) and Sumco Corporation (SUOPY) in the near term.

  • 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 90% to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett stands as one of history's most successful investors, and he's dispensed plenty of quotable wisdom in his decades of guiding Berkshire Hathaway to incredible returns. Read on to see why Warren Buffett's worst-performing stock since the beginning of 2021 actually looks like a smart buy right now. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is a Brazil-based fintech that provides payment processing and credit services, mainly to merchants.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.

  • Dow plunges 900 points, Nasdaq suffers worst month since 2008

    Stocks took steep losses Friday, closing a brutal month with a deep selloff driven largely by falling shares of technology companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a loss of more than 930 points, a decline of 2.8 percent, on the final trading day of April. The Dow ended April down more than 6…

  • AMD, Nvidia, and Qualcomm Stocks Fall After Intel Flags Problems Ahead

    PC sales are slowing as the Covid-19 pandemic phase looks to be ending and the economic outlook is uncertain, raising concerns for chip makers.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Today’s financial world presents investors with a challenging environment. But even though markets are tough to interpret right now, and volatility has increased as a result, a smart investor can still find stocks that are delivering the goods. Sometimes, quite literally. Two shipping company stocks have been showing high share price appreciation in recent months. These are sustained gains, that have far outpaced the S&P 500’s year-to-date performance. While we all know that past performance won

  • Bank of America trims S&P 500 forecast as the market prices in a '1 in 3 chance' of a recession and recommends investors get defensive by adding consumer staples

    "If the probability of a recession rises, more downside risk would be expected," said BofA's head of US equity research Savita Subramanian.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Rocketing Up My Prospective Buy List

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory in March (i.e., a decline of at least 10% from recent highs), while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite briefly fell into a bear market. After all, every notable drop in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. With all the major U.S. indexes retracing, the following five growth stocks have started rocketing up my prospective buy list.

  • Another giant homebuilder to enter the wildly popular build-to-rent space

    The wildly popular build-to-rent space is drawing in another homebuilder, as more renters are willing to pay premium rents for this unique hybrid model and investors are paying top dollar to own them.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks had a rough week. Smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation, the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession. Friday’s performance was the index’s worst daily percentage decrease since Oct. 28, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market data. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index shrank 2.6%.

  • Bank of America’s Hartnett Sees ‘Pain and Exit’ If S&P 500 Dips Below 4,000

    (Bloomberg) -- A drop below 4,000 index points for the S&P 500 will be a “tipping point,” which could potentially trigger a mass exodus from equities, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists. Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Musk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldU.S. Seeks ‘Urgent’ Data on Covid Relapses After Using Pfizer’s DrugElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of

  • Buffett successor Greg Abel is a ‘regular guy’ from Iowa with a ‘shocking workload’

    Greg Abel of Des Moines assumes his role of successor in waiting to Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting approaches. Is he ready?