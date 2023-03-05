Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last year, but the stock increases 4.0% this past week

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 33%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 6.2%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 17% in three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 17% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Akamai Technologies reported an EPS drop of 18% for the last year. The share price decline of 33% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Akamai Technologies shareholders are down 33% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 6.2%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.1% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Akamai Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Akamai Technologies is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

