Are Akash Infra-Projects Limited’s (NSE:AKASH) Interest Costs Too High?

While small-cap stocks, such as Akash Infra-Projects Limited (NSE:AKASH) with its market cap of ₹566m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is essential, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into AKASH here.

Does AKASH produce enough cash relative to debt?

AKASH has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from ₹59m to ₹261m – this includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, AKASH’s cash and short-term investments stands at ₹153m , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, AKASH has generated ₹651m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 249%, meaning that AKASH’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In AKASH’s case, it is able to generate 2.49x cash from its debt capital.

Can AKASH meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at ₹495m, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of ₹1.1b, leading to a 2.19x current account ratio. Generally, for Construction companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Is AKASH’s debt level acceptable?

AKASH’s level of debt is appropriate relative to its total equity, at 37%. AKASH is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth. We can test if AKASH’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For AKASH, the ratio of 3.7x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

AKASH’s high cash coverage and appropriate debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. Furthermore, the company will be able to pay all of its upcoming liabilities from its current short-term assets. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure AKASH has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Akash Infra-Projects to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

