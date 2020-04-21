Akazoo Shares Tank On Quintessential Capital’s Short Thesis

Gabriel Grego of Quintessential Capital presented his short thesis for music streaming company Akazoo SA (NASDAQ:SONG) at ValueWalk’s Contrarian Investor Virtual Conference today. He said the company looks like an accounting scheme because its users, subscribers, revenue and profit may be “profoundly overstated.”

Insider Monkey featured Gabriel Grego in their 25 biggest activist short sellers in the hedge fund world article. Grego argues that the company is a fraction of its claimed size and that it's losing money. He found that the service is available in only a handful of countries and is rarely used. He also suspects round-tripping between Akazoo and foreign shell companies and found that its infrastructure is collapsing with offices closing and employees leaving "in droves."

He also believes a number of key individuals associated with the company have ties with suspected frauds.

Shares are currently down 26.14% at the time of this article.

History of Akazoo

Grego said Akazoo was founded in 2000 by Panagiotis Dimitroupulous as a website design company and part of InternetQ. It held its initial public offering on the London AIM market in 2010. Then in 2015, InternetQ acquired R&R in a $17 million private placement provided by Tosca/Penta.

In 2016, U.K. blog shareprophets.com accused the company of being a suspected fraud. It was taken private shortly after and then relisted on the NASDAQ in late 2019 via a reverse merger. Grego believes Akazoo is living its "second and last life."

He shared a slide showing what he believes to be the dynamics of the scheme, which he believes includes some real transactions and a number of suspicious transactions. He believes the company may have been generating questionable revenue by trading with foreign shell companies.

Suspicious numbers

Grego believes Akazoo has burned almost $20 million in cash over four years even though it has claimed to have earned millions of dollars in profit.

He believes all the cash is going toward intangible assets. The company claims to spend more than $10 million per year on intangible assets.

Compared to the company's peers, its days of sales outstanding is nearly five times larger than that of the average. This suggests its sales could be questionable.