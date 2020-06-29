Akcea Appoints Tracy Palmer Berns as Chief Compliance Officer

Berns brings more than 20 years of experience in life sciences sector

BOSTON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA), a majority-owned affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., today announced that Tracy Palmer Berns has joined the company as chief compliance officer. In this role, Ms. Berns will be responsible for the company's ongoing compliance program focusing on policy development and training. She will also collaborate with other members of the executive team to provide strategic counsel related to development of business goals and compliance matters related to Akcea's commercial products and investigational therapies.

"With Tracy's extensive compliance and legal expertise, she will help inform and continually evolve our focus and commitment to ethical business practices. During this exciting time at Akcea, when we are building new levels of momentum with our commercialization strategies and development programs, Tracy is an important addition to the leadership team," said Alex Howarth, chief operating officer at Akcea.

Before Akcea, Ms. Berns served as vice president, chief compliance officer and legal affairs at AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. where she was responsible for the company's compliance program and therapeutic product legal team and provided legal advice on regulatory, development, pharmacovigilance and quality matters. From 2005-2017 she held various roles at Medtronic (formerly Covidien), ultimately serving as vice president, ethics and compliance in the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, a $30 billion division of the company.

She has also served as regulatory manager of the EP division at C.R. Bard, regulatory affairs manager and staff attorney at ABIOMED, senior consultant at EXPERTech and associate general counsel at Thermo Electron Corporation. Ms. Berns received her law degree from Columbia University School of Law and her bachelor's degree from Knox College in Illinois.

"I am pleased to join Akcea as the company continues to make progress in building its commercialization and product portfolio while expanding its commitment to serving rare disease populations who are in desperate need of treatment options," said Ms. Berns. "I look forward to joining with the leadership team in their important goal to bring promising therapies to address significant areas of unmet need in global health."

ABOUT AKCEA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., a majority-owned affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing medicines to treat patients with serious and rare diseases. Akcea is commercializing TEGSEDI® (inotersen) and WAYLIVRA® (volanesorsen), as well as advancing a mature pipeline of novel medicines, including AKCEA-APO(a)-L Rx , vupanorsen (AKCEA-ANGPTL3-L Rx ), AKCEA-APOCIII-L Rx , and AKCEA-TTR-L Rx , with the potential to treat multiple diseases. All six medicines were discovered by Ionis, a leader in antisense therapeutics, and are based on Ionis' proprietary antisense technology. TEGSEDI is approved in the U.S., E.U., Canada and Brazil, and WAYLIVRA is approved in the E.U. Akcea is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and is building the infrastructure to commercialize its medicines globally. Additional information about Akcea is available at www.akceatx.com and you can follow the Company on Twitter at @akceatx.