Akebia Therapeutics' anemia treatment fails to meet safety goal in late-stage study

(Reuters) - Akebia Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday its experimental drug to treat anemia due to chronic kidney disease in patients not on dialysis failed to meet the main safety goal in a late-stage trial, sending its shares down 70%.

The safety concern is a blow to the company after Akebia reported positive trial data in May for the experimental treatment in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

The late-stage large study evaluated the efficacy and safety of Akebia's treatment, vadadustat, versus Amgen Inc's darbepoetin alfa.

The study found vadadustat achieved the main goal and secondary goal on efficacy in each of the two studies, and the company said it plans to submit a marketing application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as early as possible in 2021.

Akebia said it plans to submit the application with the regulator for both adults who are dialysis-dependent, as well as for non-dialysis dependent patients.

The company said the drug on efficacy goal showed it was not inferior to darbepoetin alfa when measured by a change in hemoglobin level.

However, vadadustat did not meet the safety goal, defined as non-inferiority to darbepoetin alfa, when compared with time to first occurrence of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), such as a heart attack or a stroke.

"While achieving the MACE endpoint would have made our path here more straightforward, as it is in dialysis, we still believe we have a path toward approval for vadadustat in non-dialysis," Akebia Chief Executive Officer John Butler said.

The company's shares were trading at $3 before the bell.





(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)