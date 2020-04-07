Akebia Therapeutics Appoints Myles Wolf, M.D., M.M.Sc., Chief of Nephrology and Professor at Duke University School of Medicine, to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people living with kidney disease, today announced the appointment of Myles Wolf, M.D., M.M.Sc., to its Board of Directors, effective April 6. Dr. Wolf is a leading clinical nephrologist and physician-scientist in the fields of disordered mineral metabolism and cardiovascular disease in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Dr. Wolf serves as Chief of the Division of Nephrology and a Professor of Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Myles Wolf as a member of the Akebia Board of Directors," said Adrian Adams, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Akebia. "Given his extensive knowledge and experience with kidney and cardiovascular diseases, Myles brings valuable healthcare provider and patient perspectives to Akebia."

"I share Akebia's passion and commitment to advancing care of patients with kidney disease," said Dr. Wolf. "I look forward to working with the other members of the Board and the management team to deliver on Akebia's purpose to improve the lives of people living with kidney disease."

Dr. Wolf earned his B.A. in Biology from the Johns Hopkins University, his M.D. from the State University of New York, Downstate, and his Master of Medical Sciences in Clinical and Physiological Investigation from Harvard Medical School. He completed his internship and residency, and a fellowship in nephrology, at the Massachusetts General Hospital. Prior to joining Duke University in 2016, Dr. Wolf held faculty, leadership, and administrative positions at Harvard Medical School, the University of Miami and Northwestern University. His research has been published in leading medical journals, including The New England Journal of Medicine; The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA); The Journal of Clinical Investigation; Journal of the American Society of Nephrology; and Kidney International, among others. In 2011, Dr. Wolf was elected to the American Society of Clinical Investigation and in 2017, he was elected to the Association of American Physicians and to the Council of the International Society of Nephrology, for which he currently serves as Chair of the North American Regional Board. Dr. Wolf has been the recipient of several teaching, mentoring and research awards.

Dr. Wolf replaces Jodie P. Morrison who resigned from the Board, effective April 3. Ms. Morrison had been a member of the Board of Directors since the completion of Akebia's merger with Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2018.

"We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Jodie for her service, insights, and contributions on Akebia's Board, and additionally for her work as interim CEO of Keryx in completing the transaction that created today's Akebia," stated Adams.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people living with kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

