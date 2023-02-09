Akeneo Appoints Former Amazon Vice President Tim Kohn as Technology and Product Advisor

With proven expertise in scaling hyper-growth systems and organizations, Kohn will synergize Akeneo Product Cloud developments

Akeneo, the product experience company, today announced the appointment of former Amazon Technology and Product Vice President, Tim Kohn, to Technology and Product Advisor at Akeneo. In this role, Kohn will serve as a mentor to Akeneo’s world-class engineering team and will directly contribute to further developing the Akeneo Product Cloud offerings.

Akeneo Product Cloud is designed to serve as the technology that enables C-Suite Product Experience (PX) leaders to execute on their PX strategy, which involves consolidating, activating and optimizing compelling product stories across all customer moments. Kohn will leverage his extensive experience gained while working at Amazon to help develop cutting-edge product and technology strategies as well as train team leaders on the optimal processes that will accelerate the launch of the company’s Product Data Platform (PDP) offering. Akeneo’s PDP will be composed of a dynamic master product catalog and powerful performance analytics capabilities to further elevate brand engagement.

“Tim is a tremendous technology and product leader, and we’re delighted that he’s joining Akeneo at the perfect time for the company to benefit from an industry veteran of his caliber,” said Nicolas Dupont, Co-Founder and CPO of Akeneo. “Tim’s expertise in scaling fast-growing software solutions will help pave the way for Akeneo to further develop an elite team of innovators positioned to reimagine Product Cloud capabilities.”

Kohn’s career began as one of Amazon’s first 20 software developers in 1997 and has since developed 1,000+ person teams during critical phases in the company’s rapid expansion. Kohn most recently served as Vice President of Video Experience Technology at Prime Video, responsible for the Prime Video app on all platforms, commerce, content discovery, personalized recommendations and content compliance. Prior to that, Kohn operated as Vice President of Networking and Amazon Web Services, where he managed all aspects of the Amazon network, including network designs, hardware and software development, operations and network interconnection business development. Before his Vice President roles, Kohn worked for Amazon.com, having overseen product classification, product data auditing, and the development of algorithmic techniques for enhancing data quality.

“I’m impressed by how Akeneo Product Cloud activates experiences on all channels of the customer journey to ensure high conversion of browsers into buyers, increase revenue and margins, and decrease returns for both brands and retailers,” said Kohn. “The hybridization of commerce is accelerating, and brands must exploit more discovery, research, transactional sales and customer advocacy to unlock their business growth. This leaves me eager to support the rising demand for Akeneo’s world-class product data and performance analytics software.”

About Akeneo

Akeneo brings a complete and composable SaaS-based solution for managing, orchestrating, activating, and optimizing the entire product record in order to drive compelling and consistent product experiences across all owned and unowned channels and routes-to-market. With its open platform, a leading PIM for product data and asset management, and extensive ecosystem connectivity with Akeneo App Store, Akeneo Product Cloud empowers commerce businesses to deliver world-class product experiences that unlock growth.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Thrasio, Staples Canada, boohoo, and Air Liquide trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo Product Cloud, brands and retailers can activate product experiences in any channel, therefore driving improved customer experiences, increased sales, reduced time to market, accelerated expansion, and increased team productivity.

