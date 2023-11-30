Akenra X sworn in as Alliance Police chief

Alliance's new Police Chief Akenra X is sworn in by Mayor Andy Grove, left, during a ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at Firehouse Theatre with his wife, Trisha X, center, by his side.

ALLIANCE − The city's Police Department officially has a new top cop.

Akenra X, 62, was sworn in as police chief by Mayor Andy Grove on Wednesday during a ceremony at the city's Firehouse Theatre. His wife, Trisha X, was by his side.

He becomes the first Black police chief in the department's history.

Alliance Police Chief Akenra X

"It's a dream come true," X said afterward. "Because I had said when I first joined the department back in 1995, telling Pam Young, the dispatcher, I wanted to be chief one day. Things fell into place and it's just a blessing."

At least 60 people, including government officials and other officers, were on hand to watch the ceremony.

X replaces Scott Griffith, who retired Wednesday.

X's promotion was certified Sept. 21 by the Alliance Civil Service Commission, as he was the top scorer on department's promotional exam. Griffith and X have been working together to create a smooth transition ever since.

"I'm just so proud of him," Trisha X said. "He's worked very hard, and he's going to give his heart and soul to the position."

X is a 1979 graduate of Timken High School in Canton and U.S. Navy veteran. He has been with the Alliance Police Department for 15 years. He previously worked for the Canton Police Department. He was the department's operations captain since November 2002, overseeing the Patrol Division and Canine Unit.

The Xs have three adult children.

In the short-term, X said he doesn't expect many changes within the department, saying he wants "to continue on the path (Griffith) set before us. I believe it has proven to be successful and I'm going to continue in that vein."

That path, he said, was one that has structure, a chain of command and solid leadership. He said "we lacked that" before Griffith. Long-term, he said he'll look at ways to make improve efficiency within the department.

Promotion creates a chain reaction

X's move from captain to chief created a chain reaction in the department.

During the same ceremony, Grove also swore in the following officers, promoted into new ranks:

• Donald Wensel, a detective lieutenant, was promoted to captain, replacing X.

Donald Wensel, a detective lieutenant, was promoted to captain with the Alliance Police Department on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, during a ceremony at Firehouse Theatre as his family looks on.

• Michael Yarian, a sergeant, was promoted to lieutenant, replacing Wensel.

Michael Yarian, a sergeant with the Alliance Police Department, was promoted to lieutenant Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, during a ceremony at Firehouse Theatre as his family looked on.

• Michael D. Jones, a detective, was promoted to sergeant, replacing Yarian.

Michael D. Jones, a detective with Alliance Police Department, was promoted to sergeant Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, during a ceremony at Firehouse Theatre as his family looked on.

Griffith says goodbye

Griffith, 60, left his position due to a stipulation in his state pension. His career in law enforcement spanned 33 years, with the last 15 as chief.

Newly retired Alliance Police Chief Scott Griffith speaks during the department's promotion ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at Firehouse Theatre.

Griffith thanked everyone.

"This is the last time I get the pleasure of doing this, so forgive if I savor it," Griffith said as he opened Wednesday's promotion ceremony. "I'm happy to be the guy who hands off the baton."

However, Grove made Griffith an auxiliary officer, a voluntary position.

"I wanted to stay on as an auxiliary with the best police department ever," Griffith said.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Akenra X sworn in as Alliance Police chief