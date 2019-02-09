Are Aker BP ASA’s (OB:AKERBP) High Returns Really That Great?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at Aker BP ASA (OB:AKERBP) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Aker BP:

0.21 = US$2.0b ÷ (US$11b – US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Aker BP has an ROCE of 21%.

Does Aker BP Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Aker BP’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 15% average in the Oil and Gas industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Aker BP’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

In our analysis, Aker BP’s ROCE appears to be 21%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 9.2%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

OB:AKERBP Last Perf February 9th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Given the industry it operates in, Aker BP could be considered cyclical. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Aker BP’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Aker BP has total assets of US$11b and current liabilities of US$1.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 13% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Aker BP’s ROCE

What We Can Learn From Aker BP's ROCE

This is good to see, and with such a high ROCE, Aker BP may be worth a closer look.