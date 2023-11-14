Akera Johns accused of taking baby from Cumberland Family Shelter

VINELAND – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl and a 20-month-old child she is accused of kidnapping.

The suspect, Akera Johns, allegedly took the baby, Hakeem Hintzen, from the Cumberland Family Shelter on Mays Landing Road in Vineland, police said.

Johns was charged with kidnapping after she refused to return Hakeem to his mother on Saturday, according to the U.S. Marshals Office in Philadelphia.

Johns was last seen at the shelter on Mays Landing Road around 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

Akera Johns is accused of taking a child from Cumberland Family Shelter in Vineland on Saturday, Nov. 11.

She and the baby were seen Monday morning at 32nd Street and Susquehanna Avenue in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, the Marshals Office said.

A missing-person notice distributed by Vineland police describes Johns as a friend of the child's family.

She is described as 5'10", about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and red-and-black braided hair.

Johns was wearing a tan jacket, black jeans and black-and-white slides, police said.

Hakeem is described as weighing about 35 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.

He was wearing a blue jacket, grey pants and grey shoes, police said.

Hakeem Hintzen, a 20-month-old boy, was taken from Cumberland Family Shelter in Vineland on Saturday, police say.

An investigation is under way by Vineland police and the Missing Persons and Human Trafficking Unit of the State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vineland police at 856-696-1212, or dial 911.

A Cumberland Family Shelter representative could not be reached for immediate comment on the alleged abduction.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Girl, 16, and 20-month-old child went missing from shelter on Nov. 11