Is Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) A Good Stock To Buy?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO).

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. Our calculations also showed that AKRO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What have hedge funds been doing with Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 56% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 0 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AKRO a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) was held by Alkeon Capital Management, which reported holding $19.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Hillhouse Capital Management with a $18.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Vivo Capital, Point72 Asset Management, and Cormorant Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Vivo Capital allocated the biggest weight to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO), around 1.55% of its 13F portfolio. Stepstone Group is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.15 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AKRO.