AKIMME Set to Launch a Business-Orientated Metaverse in 2023

Bucharest, Romania - (NewMediaWire) - December 17, 2022 - AKIMME, the Ethereum-based Web3 project, has announced the 2023 launch of its business-orientated metaverse an entry into the virtual world that may well make a significant difference to the landscape.

While the wider metaverse boasts over 400 million active users, the vast majority of these are gamers whiling away their time on platforms like Roblox, Minecraft, and Fortnite. With AKIMME's multi-functional, architecturally-designed metaverse aimed squarely at the business market, they're hoping to shift that balance considerably.

An Eye on the Future

There's little doubt that the metaverse has been sailing through some rough seas recently. With Meta's share price falling and investors nervous about the technology, there are numerous critics at hand.

However, with 74% of US adults either joining or considering joining the metaverse (Statista), and with Bloomberg projecting that the market will be worth $800 billion by 2024, there are plenty of reasons to be confident. To quote a recent JP Morgan report, "The metaverse will likely infiltrate every sector in some way in the coming years. As a result, we see companies of all shapes and sizes entering the metaverse in different ways, including household names like Walmart, Nike, Gap, Verizon, Hulu, PWC, Adidas, Atari, and others."

Whatever your take on the metaverse is, there's no question that Web3 technology at its heart is the future. With AKIMME gearing up for a successful launch, they're most certainly aligning themselves with the technology's potential for vast growth.

The Virtual Space for Real Professionals

AKIMME metaverse has been constructed by leading architects and designers to capture an unprecedented sense of professionalism for its users.

Providing organizations and entrepreneurs of all kinds with access to a state-of-the-art, Web3 ecosystem, the AKIMME metaverse leverages immersive technology to offer businesses dynamic new commercial potential. With users able to collaborate, meet new clients, hire and train talent, as well as find suppliers and customers, AKIMME is a virtual business world that may well prove to have a very real impact.

The Bottom Line

Ultimately, AKIMME will offer businesses a wealth of new opportunities, from the trading of metaverse real estate and virtual office space to business fairs and a near-infinite scope for advertising. It's a metaverse that brings businesses together in an efficient and productive new dimension.

With the ever-evolving technologies behind Web3, bringing businesses to the metaverse and getting accustomed to the virtual world early might prove to be a wise decision in the long run.

Individuals and entrepreneurs will also be able to benefit as AKIMME will be offering a wide variety of services for them as well, such as job fairs, product promotions, and so much more.

If you wish to learn more about AKIMME and their Virtual Land Presale 1, you may visit their website and read their White Paper.

