Akins High School on lockdown as Austin school district police investigate 'armed subject' reports

Akins High School remained on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as Austin school district police investigated reports of an "armed subject."

Students and staff are safe, Austin school district Police Chief Ashley A. Gonzalez said on Twitter.

At 10:11 a.m. Gonzalez tweeted there was a "heavy police presence" at the high school in South Austin and the campus was on lockdown as police investigated.

No shots were fired, Gonzalez said in the tweets and asked that parents refrain from heading over to the school.

About 11:43 a.m. Gonzalez said, "all involved parties have been identified and located."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Akins High School on lockdown after reports of 'armed subject'