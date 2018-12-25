Is AKITA Drilling Ltd.’s (TSE:AKT.A) CEO Salary Justified?

In 2009 Karl Ruud was appointed CEO of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Karl Ruud’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that AKITA Drilling Ltd. has a market cap of CA$147m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of CA$1.0m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CA$468k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under CA$271m, and the median CEO compensation was CA$160k.

As you can see, Karl Ruud is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean AKITA Drilling Ltd. is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at AKITA Drilling has changed over time.

Is AKITA Drilling Ltd. Growing?

AKITA Drilling Ltd. has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 33% a year, over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 41%.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. It’s hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch.

Has AKITA Drilling Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 33% over three years, many shareholders in AKITA Drilling Ltd. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

We examined the amount AKITA Drilling Ltd. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been downright disappointing, and the underlying business has failed to impress us. Considering this, we have the opinion that the CEO pay is more on the generous side, than the modest side. Shareholders may want to check for free if AKITA Drilling insiders are buying or selling shares.

Of course, the past can be informative so you might be interested in considering this analytical visualization showing the company history of earnings and revenue.

