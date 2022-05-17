AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) jumps 11% this week, taking one-year gains to 151%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last month. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 151% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

Since the stock has added CA$9.5m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Because AKITA Drilling made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

AKITA Drilling grew its revenue by 37% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 151% as mentioned above. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling AKITA Drilling stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that AKITA Drilling has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 151% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 11% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with AKITA Drilling .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

