Is AKKA Technologies SE’s (EPA:AKA) Return On Capital Employed Any Good?

Today we'll evaluate AKKA Technologies SE (EPA:AKA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for AKKA Technologies:

0.14 = €106m ÷ (€1.3b - €477m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, AKKA Technologies has an ROCE of 14%.

Check out our latest analysis for AKKA Technologies

Does AKKA Technologies Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see AKKA Technologies's ROCE is around the 15% average reported by the Professional Services industry. Regardless of where AKKA Technologies sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can see in the image below how AKKA Technologies's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ENXTPA:AKA Past Revenue and Net Income, August 12th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

AKKA Technologies's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

AKKA Technologies has total liabilities of €477m and total assets of €1.3b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 38% of its total assets. AKKA Technologies has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From AKKA Technologies's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. There might be better investments than AKKA Technologies out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.