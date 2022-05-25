Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) drops to US$188m and insiders who purchased earlier this year lose another US$40k

Insiders who acquired US$100k worth of Akoustis Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock at an average price of US$5.62 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 17% price decline. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$60k which is not ideal.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Akoustis Technologies

The Independent Director J. McGuire made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$5.62 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.36. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. J. McGuire was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 4.5% of Akoustis Technologies shares, worth about US$8.4m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Akoustis Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Akoustis Technologies shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Akoustis Technologies insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Akoustis Technologies (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

