Akron 4-year-old who accidentally shot himself Saturday has died

A 4-year-old who accidentally shot himself over the weekend died Tuesday, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, who identified the child as Isaiah Pope.

Isaiah was pronounced dead at 8:44 p.m. at Akron Children’s Hospital three days after the shooting.

Police said preliminary information gathered at the scene suggested he accessed an unsecured gun and accidentally shot himself Saturday at a residence in the 1000 block of Edmeyer Court.

When officers arrived, they found Isaiah with an apparent gunshot wound.

