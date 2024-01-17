Akron area became home to more than 500 new refugees in 2023, International Institute says

International Institute Community Support Specialist Seena Al Attibi, left, talks with Executive Director Madhu Sharma in their new Canal Place offices on Friday in Akron.

The Akron area continues to provide new hope and opportunity for hundreds of people leaving behind violent conflict or dire circumstances across the globe.

The International Institute of Akron says it resettled 518 new refugees in 2023, with the largest segments coming from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, Myanmar, Afghanistan and Sudan. Hundreds more received assistance through the nonprofit's immigration legal services, employment resources, extended social services, education and interpreting and translation.

The organization has been a crucial hub of support as the Nepali and Bhutanese refugee community has flourished — particularly in Akron's North Hill and surrounding neighborhoods — in recent years. And while the influx of newcomers is likely to continue steadily, the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants — a nongovernmental organization and national partner of the International Institute — sees a geographic shift coming.

Said Afadhali, a case manager at the International Institute o Akron, works in the new offices at Canal Place downtown.

"In 2024, we expect our numbers to be roughly what they were in 2023," said Kevin Walter, the International Institute's advocacy and community outreach coordinator. He said the USCRI has advised "that we can anticipate an increase in refugee arrivals from Central and South American countries."

Despite some challenges, including and especially in finding affordable, safe housing, Walter said the International Institute is ready for 2024.

"We are always in need of donated items for our housing setups," Walter said. "The biggest ongoing needs are new pillows, bedding, pots and pans, cleaning products, and personal hygiene items. Grocery store gift cards are always appreciated, as they allow the recipients to make their own food choices."

International Institute Advocacy and Outreach Coordinator Kevin Walter shows the organization's donation room at Canal Place in Akron.

The organization's growth and its increasing workload fed into last year's move from North Hill to Canal Place in downtown Akron.

"Things are working out great at our new location," Walter said. "The increased space has allowed us to build capacity, and being located a short walk from the central Metro transportation hub has made it easier for clients from all over Akron to access our office."

Tamana Ziar, International Institute refugee resettlement case manager, talks to Oben Manirakiza, left, and his wife, Zawadi Bambanze, in the new Canal Place office lobby in Akron.

Walter said the International Institute is preparing to host a community event to celebrate the new location at 530 S. Main St., Suite 1762.

"We do not have an exact date for the open house yet, but it will be in the spring when the weather improves," he said. "Most likely closer to our one year anniversary in the new space."

The International Institute also continues to operates an education office and classrooms at 471 Schiller Ave. in Akron, he said.

