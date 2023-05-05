Akron-area doctor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting co-worker, faces five years

An emergency room physician in a local Akron hospital has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a co-worker and faces five years in prison.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said David Meranda, 34, of Akron, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of sexual battery, a first-degree felony, in Summit County Common Pleas Court, where his case is being heard by Judge Kathryn Michael.

The judge is scheduled to sentence Meranda at 10 a.m. June 15.

Attorneys for Meranda could not immediately be reached for comment.

Prosecutors said Meranda was a contracted emergency room physician at a local hospital system who sexually assaulted a co-worker at a Summit County home.

He was initially charged in Barberton Municipal Court in January 2022 on a charge of rape and sexual battery, then indicted by a Summit County grand jury in February 2022 on two counts of first-degree felony rape and two counts of third-degree felony sexual battery.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron emergency room doctor faces five years on sexual battery charge