Akron-area Methodist pastors, officials call for police reform, gun regulations

Police officers in full riot gear July 3 block off a section of High Street near the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center.

A group of 15 area Methodist church leaders want the city of Akron to immediately ban the use of tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets in response to peaceful protests and to install dashcams in police cruisers.

In a July 18 letter to Akron City Council, the group also called for tighter rules on firearms.

"While we value the role of police in our community and we understand and respect their need to protect their own lives while working to maintain order within our community, the circumstances surrounding the killing of Jayland Walker once again are an all-too-painful example that policing policies and attitudes must be changed immediately and we call for the appointment of independent investigators," the letter states.

"Grounded in the Biblical foundation that we are to love our neighbors as ourselves, United Methodist pastors in the Akron area stand united in our work to seek justice and equality for all God's people," the letter continues. "Specifically, we stand in opposition to the criminalizing of all communities of color, particularly within the Black community through unjust laws designed to perpetuate a culture of systemic racism that marginalizes and dehumanizes communities of color."

The mayor's office said it had prepared a response to the letter, but the response was not immediately available.

Walker, a 25-year-old Akron man, was shot dozens of times by eight Akron police officers after he fled a traffic stop June 27.

A protester runs through tear gas as officers in riot gear progress down Main Street July 3 near University Avenue during protests in response to the shooting death of Jayland Walker.

Police responded with tear gas after a peaceful July 3 protest of his death turned violent late at night in downtown Akron.

Police said they moved in to make arrests about 8:30 p.m. outside the Stubbs Justice Center after protesters blocked downtown traffic on High Street and disregarded orders to disperse.

Property damage to area business included shattered windows, overturned fixtures and plant stands and several small fires being set.

The Summit County sheriff's SWAT team also deployed tear gas to disperse protesters making noise outside the Summit County Jail on July 5. Protesters had gathered outside the jail to show support for the 49 people who were arrested during the July 3 disturbance.

"We denounce the use of violence as a means to achieve goals both by the City of Akron Police Department and other authorities, as well as the community. We support those in the Akron community who are organizing peaceful efforts to build a city of sustained justice, equity and equality for all people regardless of their station in life," the letter states.

Restrictions recommended for Akron 'public safety practices'

The group called for an immediate ban on the use of pepper spray, tear gas and rubber bullets "in circumstances where people are exercising their right to peacefully protest." The group said the ban should be made part of city code Chapter 35.17, which outlines prohibited public safety practices.

The code section presently prohibits the use of chokeholds and requires officers to intervene when they see another officer using or threatening to use unlawful force. It also sanctions city employees who retaliate against officers who follow the code.

The section was enacted in 2020, following the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis and nationwide protests.

The group also called for immediate installation of dashboard cameras in all police vehicles, a matter Akron City Council is presently considering, along with other reforms, including a "federal uniform policing code," and the elimination of "special immunity for police officers who abuse their position of trust in the community."

"We call on the City of Akron elected officials, the city of Akron Police Department and community leaders to increase their efforts to build trust through avenues of community engagement training and opportunities that help break down social barriers and misconceptions of both sides."

Gun regulations also proposed

In addition to police reforms, the group said gun violence has had "increasingly devastating effects" on families, and particularly communities of color.

It proposed strict restrictions on the types of guns people can own.

"We stand against the unchecked proliferation of gun violence in our country and call for federal, state and local laws that make it illegal to produce, adapt and/or own semiautomatic and automatic weapons, as well as laws that restrict the amount of ammunition any gun magazine can hold at any one time," the letter states.

Rev. Ron Shultz of Family of Faith Methodist Church in Akron, right, waves to cars that honk support during the Walk for Our Lives walk against gun violence held by members of the East Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church in March.

The group called on governments at all levels to enact red flag laws and impose waiting periods with background checks on all gun purchases.

"Additionally, we call on all governments, businesses, organizations and religious entities, along with the insurance industry, to work together to create a society where mental and emotional wellness opportunities are valued, encouraged and affordable for all people.

"We believe that together we can work to create the beloved community of shalom (peace), justice and equity that God intends for all of God's people."

Who signed the letter

The Rev. Ron Shultz of the Family of Faith and South Arlington UMC churches

The Rev. Dr. Joseph T. Burkhardt of Wedgewood UMC

The Rev. Marc Tibbs of Centenary UMC

The Rev. Sam Martin of Firestone Park UMC

The Rev. A.E. Whitt of Lakemore UMC

The Rev. Deborah L. Nees of Christ-Woodland UMC

The Rev. David Hull-Frye of Grandview UMC

The Rev. Tina Nees, MDiv, of Lakeview UMC

The Rev. Mike Ward, associate pastor, Cuyahoga Falls First UMC

The Rev. Dan Bryant of Family of Faith UMC

The Rev. Annette Dimond of Green Valley UMC

The Rev. Dr. Howard Pippin Jr. of First United Methodist of Akron

William Jones, director of multicultural vitality, East Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church

The Rev. Angela Lewis, superintendent, Canal District UMC

The Rev. Bruce Hitchcock, superintendent, North Coast District UMC

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron area Methodist pastors call for police reform, tighter gun regs