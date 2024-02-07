Akron-area projects could get millions as part of pandemic windfall tied to state budget

Community projects in the Akron area are in line to receive large grants from a $700 million pandemic fund being doled out this year by Ohio lawmakers alongside the state's traditional capital budget process.

The Ohio House voted 75-19 on Wednesday in favor of House Bill 2, which outlines how state representatives would spend $350 million from the fund. It will be up to the Ohio Senate to determine how the other half of the money will be spent, raising the possibility that additional local projects will benefit as well. Project proposals were due in December.

The capital budget is calculated every two years and goes towards local projects as well as investments in economic, education and infrastructure projects throughout Ohio.

Funding proposals unveiled Tuesday for the capital budget include:

$600 million for the School Building Program Assistance Fund.

$400 million for the Public Works Commission Local Public Infrastructure and State Capital Improvement Program.

$397.6 million for higher education projects.

$250 million for local jail construction across Ohio.

What projects will be funded in Summit County?

The Ohio House earmarked money from the $700 million "super duper fund" toward 13 projects in Summit County, with the Akron-Canton Airport and Downtown Akron's Cascade Plaza tied for the largest amounts at $2.5 million each.

The airport would use the money to create more ramp space to accommodate the growth of corporate, general and commercial aircraft operations, said Lisa Dalpiaz, vice president of air service and business development. She said the expansion is critical to addressing the current capacity constraints at the airport and facilitating the development of new aeronautic facilities and additional aircraft parking.

"[These funds will] ultimately support the economic growth and competitiveness of our region," Dalpiaz said.

State lawmakers proposed $1.75 million for a new veterinary hospital at the Akron Zoo. The current hospital, built in 1995, provides regular check-ups for over 2,000 animals.

The funds "would allow us to build the kind of medical facility that can best meet the needs of our animals as the zoo continues to grow," said Doug Piekarz, the zoo's president and CEO.

A new fire station planned for Cuyahoga Falls will include a regional firefighter training facility.

Cuyahoga Falls is in line to receive $1.5 million for a new firefighter training complex that's part of a planned $8.3 million fire station at 849 Bath Road. The city expects to break ground this year. The training area will have a burn tower and classroom space. Firefighters use burn towers to practice skills such as fire extinguishment, venting and search and rescue.

Barberton Mayor Bill Judge speaks outside the former First Merit building on West Tuscarawas Avenue in September, Barberton plans to convert the building into a new City Hall.

The list includes $1 million for Barberton's City Hall and Justice Center project. Barberton is planning to move its administrative operations to a former FirstMerit bank building that it purchased last fall on West Tuscarawas Avenue. The city will refurbish that building, along with the current City Hall site. That space is shared with the Barberton Municipal Court and the police department, and those two entities would stay put.

Other Summit County grants proposed out of the special fund include:

$2 million for the Akron Art Museum's Center for Digital Discovery.

$1.25 million for the Akron Community Health Center Addiction One campus expansion.

$750,000 for the Middle School Trades Education Center in Summit County

$600,000 for the Summit County Fairgrounds' new agriculture center.

$500,000 for the Hudson Inclusive Playground.

$450,000 for Child Guidance and Family Solutions.

$150,000 for the G.A.R. Hall rehabilitation in Peninsula.

$50,000 for Boston Township Hall ADA upgrades.

Other notable projects in the region include a proposed $7 million for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton and $2 million for the city of Wadsworth Athletic Complex and Fixler Reservation.

Universities' slice of higher education funding

The budget's Higher Education Improvement Fund designates over $16.9 million for the University of Akron, with over $1 million for basic renovations and infrastructure improvements, $3 million going for upgrading IT infrastructure and $5 million for campus hardscape.

Another $6 million is lined up for the Polsky Building, which currently houses the Akron Public Schools' Early College program, as well as academic space, lab space and offices. The vision is to turn the building into a gateway into downtown Akron with performance arts spaces and retail.

"In addition to our capital budget request, we are continuing to raise money from various donors to help us as we work to match the significant $20 million from the Knight Foundation. Additional state capital money also helps with our overall campus facilities planning," said said Cristine Boyd, the university's senior communications director.

Kent State University, which is slated to receive more than $20 million for various projects on the Kent campus and nearly $30 million throughout its eight campus system. Kent improvements include improvements to White Hall, the KSU library and elevators throughout the campus.

Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown is in line to receive nearly $1.6 million.

Laura A. Bischoff of the USA Today Network Ohio Bureau contributed to this report. Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@gannett.com, or on Twitter @athompsonABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ohio House proposes over $17 million for Akron-area special projects