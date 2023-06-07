Akron bartender accused of sexually assaulting several customers takes plea deal

An Akron bartender accused of sexually assaulting several of his customers recently accepted a plea deal rather than take his case to trial.

Kevin Suhoza, 49, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other charges against him.

Judge Jennifer Towell will sentence Suhoza on July 12.

Suhoza was scheduled to go on trial last week.

Suhoza was arrested for sexually assaulting four women in 2000 and 2002 in Akron.

Prosecutors said he was working as a bartender and the victims were his customers. The women reported suffering severe intoxication and partial temporary memory loss, with two of them assaulted in a bar restroom.

Suhoza is among several people charged based on the work of the Akron Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (ASAKI), which is reinvestigating cold rape cases that have DNA evidence from the past 20 years.

Suhoza’s original charges included several counts of rape.

