Akron, Canton communities ask for state dollars to fund airport, parks and hospitals

An American Eagle flight taxis to the gate at the Akron-Canton Airport Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in Green, Ohio. The airport is seeking $3.9 million from the state's capital budget.

Summit Lake Boulevard along the west shore of Summit Lake Wednesday evening.

Groups in Summit and Stark counties are seeking tens of millions of dollars from Ohio's capital budget for projects including ranging from the Akron-Canton airport to infrastructure for parks.

The Greater Akron Chamber submitted requests for 14 projects totaling around $15 million, though finalized amounts may end up lower than requested. Stark County had 22 projects, though Sen. Kirk Schuring, R-Jackson Township, did not give dollar amounts as numbers are still in flux.

Leaders of both counties included a $3.9 million request for the Akron-Canton Airport, a major economic driver for northeast Ohio. In 2019, the airport said it generated an economic impact worth $1 billion for the Akron-Canton region, including 4,486 jobs.

The airport aims to use the money for "system preservation" and safety projects. In its five-year plan, such activities could include installing a fire suppression system, replacing 40-year-old fencing and installing video surveillance.

Bill Considine talks with Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan before a press conference for the Summit Lake Lake Vision Plan along the lake's shoreline in Akron. Mayor Horrigan announced that the city would make a new $2 million contribution from the City's American Rescue Plan Act for Summit Lake.

The capital budget is a state spending bill done every two years, totaling billions for state infrastructure and community projects. Requests for community funding were due March.

"Typically Stark County's allocation is around $6 million," said Schuring, who sits on the Ohio Senate Finance Committee. "(Rep.) Scott Oelslager and I usually meet to review all the requests...to see how we can make the requests fit. It is like trying to make a jigsaw puzzle work."

Priorities for Akron area

Two of the larger requests for the region are for the Akron Civic Theater and Summit Lake. The Civic Theater wants $900,000 to help replace its roof and stage. The city of Akron wants $1 million as part of its long-term plan to improve Summit Lake.

A daffodil in bloom along the west shore of Summit Lake Wednesday evening.

"The West Gateway of Summit Lake includes shoreline enhancements to allow residents to access Summit Lake from the West Shore, including a picnic area, shelter, play area and community garden, among other things," said a spokesperson for Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. "The request would also support trail lighting around the Lake."

Other Akron-area projects asking for state funding include but are not limited to:

Akron Art Museum's Center for Creative Learning, which would house education and public programs in renovated space in the first floor of the building

Renovating rehabilitation services for Akron Children's Hospital, such as a new entrance, upgraded gym spaces, private therapy and treatment rooms, etc.

Renovation of Summa Health's Complex Care Institute to better help patients with complex care needs

Renovation of a residential facility treating men under CHC Addiction Services

A new facility by Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio to serve as a "living laboratory" for encouraging girls to enter the fields of science and engineering

Campus improvements for Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

People gather at Centennial Plaza for Light Up Downtown in Canton on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Improvements to the plaza are part of Canton's capital budget requests.

Priorities for Canton area

Stark County is also eyeing state funding for infrastructural improvements, with several projects for parks. The city of Canton is seeking upgrades to the Timken Gatehouse, a priority for the Parks and Recreation department.

The city is also hoping to use state funds to improve its downtown Centennial Plaza. Improvements could include a roof above the outside plaza. Planning Director Don Angus previously told the Repository he envisioned adding a public restroom, a marketplace and a revamped Court Avenue.

"With using Centennial Plaza over the past year, we've found some things that we need to add to make it even a better experience for the public and for the entertainers themselves," Angus said.

Stark County Jail is in need of upgrades, suffering from corroding plumbing, failing electrical breakers and more. The jail was built in the early 1960s. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said it requested $10 million from the capital budget for repair.

Other Canton-area projects asking for state funding include but are not limited to:

Clearview Golf Club's Powell Education Center, honoring William Powell, the first Black person to design, construct and own a professional golf course in the U.S.

Multiple facility updates at the McKinley Presidential Library

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital Cancer Center

The Canton Palace Theatre 100th Anniversary Capital Project to help preserve and improve the building in time for its 100th anniversary. The theater opened in 1926.

A fire panel station at the Massillon Museum

A replacement of the Dogwood Pool House in North Canton

You can view the full lists of request for the Akron area here and for Stark County here.

Titus Wu is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

