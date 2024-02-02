Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank to serve as one-stop shop with new pantries, social services

Dan Flowers, president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, addresses the audience during the Growing for Good Campaign Celebration and ribbon cutting at the food bank on Thursday in Akron.

The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank on Thursday marked the completion of a seven-year, $17.5 million endeavor to add capacity to its two main facilities − a 40,000-square foot addition in Canton, completed in 2021, and a 15,000-square-foot addition and remodel in Akron.

Foodbank President and CEO Dan Flowers said the two food distribution centers, which serve eight Northeast Ohio counties, have been rebuilt with added food pantries and an emphasis on expanding services.

The new food pantry at the downtown Akron headquarters at 350 Opportunity Parkway opened Monday, replacing the pandemic-era drive-through distribution.

About 350 people attended Wednesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the project's completion, filling an entire section of the 100,000-square-foot warehouse in Akron. Most of the added 15,000 square feet there consists of freezer and cold-storage capacity, in addition to the new pantry.

Flowers welcomed the crowd and described the capital campaign needed to raise money for the project, which had been christened "Growing for Good: The Campaign to Reach Further and Feed More."

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro and Akron Mayor Shammas Malik issued proclamations, and Kemp Boyd, executive director of Love Akron, addressed the audience with an invocation.

Also present were members of the food bank's board of directors, staffers and volunteers, as well as dozens of donors who helped raise the millions needed for the expansion.

Dignitaries cut the ribbon during the Growing for Good Campaign Celebration at the newly expanded Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank on Thursday in Akron.

Stark County study sparked campaign, pandemic built support

Colleen Benson, the food bank's vice president for development, said planning started in 2016, when the food bank considered expanding services in Stark County after the Stark Community Foundation issued a study focused on needs in the region.

"We were looking at doing a capital campaign because we wanted to put a building down in Canton and then we also wanted to do some renovations in Akron to build our capacity for our needs and the community," Benson said.

She explained the Canton facility is a former grocery store that created a "food desert" in the surrounding neighborhood when it closed years ago.

"We talked to the neighbors," she said. "We went around and asked them what they wanted out of a food bank, and a lot of them said, 'Well, we still want to access food. This is where we used to shop.'

"And so, that was really easy," she said. "We needed to open a pantry. That's our business."

Benson said the campaign also was meant to expand capacity in Akron, the hub for dozens of food pantries and distribution centers in Summit, Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

Dan Flowers, president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, addresses the audience during the Growing for Good Campaign Celebration and ribbon cutting at the food bank on Thursday in Akron.

She said there was a critical need for cold storage in Akron; the agency had been renting space to store the donated food it didn't have room for.

"We were already running out of space here in this facility, so we started with talking to different community members and some of our current donors and partners," Benson said.

Dan Flowers, president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, left, and Shammas Malik, Akron mayor, pose for a photo after the mayor presented a city proclamation during the Growing for Good Campaign Celebration and ribbon cutting on Thursday.

She said the Stark Community Foundation pitched in the first $1 million for the campaign. The J.M. Smucker Company pitched in another $1 million, and food bank representatives collected more after talking to regular donors about plans to build capacity.

By the time COVID hit in February 2020, the agency had raised just under $10 million of the $12 million the project had been projected to cost.

"We had raised enough money for what we thought we needed at the time," Benson said.

But costs increased.

"The community just continued to support us, especially with what was happening with the pandemic," she said. "They saw that we were doing new things. We were starting to deliver food to people. We were starting to operate a pop-up pantry. So we were starting to respond in new ways and, you know, I think our donors saw that. That's what our community needed because of the pandemic, but also for our future."

Dan Flowers, president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, shows off coolers at the food bank's new facilities in Akron.

Food pantry in Akron follows Canton example

Flowers said the Canton food pantry was so successful that the agency decided to add a similar facility in Akron.

"When we opened our our Canton pantry, we didn't know how many people would be coming in," Flowers said. "We are serving now about 800 families a week."

On Monday, the Akron pantry's first day of operation, 164 families were served, said Mallory Pilz, food bank program outreach coordinator who manages the pantry.

"It was exciting, and some neighbors came a little bit early before we opened, but throughout the time neighbors came through kind of steady throughout the day," she said. "A lot of the feedback was that people were excited that they got to choose the items and have a cart. ... The overall consensus was that it's nice to get to come inside and walk around and talk to people and talk about recipes and how we cook certain things."

Dan Flowers, president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, shows the new food pantry at the food bank's newly expanded Akron facility.

Up until December, the food bank had been offering drive-through distributions of food, and clients had all been given identical rations of food in boxes and plastic bags.

Pilz said the Opportunity Parkway pantry may eventually serve 1,000 families per week.

The pantry is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patrons can select food with assistance. The food bank website, akroncantonfoodbank.org, offers links to dozens of other food pantries in the area.

Pantry offers place to expand services

Flowers said that in addition to adding a food pantry to the downtown Akron location, agency officials have decided they have a unique opportunity to provide additional services to patrons by partnering with social service agencies, such as Summit County Job and Family Services, among others.

"The road out of poverty can be very messy," he said. "If we can get them in for food, we can connect them with services."

He said the food bank already draws people who need social services, so why not bring social service agency representatives to the pantry?

Dan Flowers, president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, talks about the food bank expansion during a tour of the facility Thursday.

"We have a wonderful asset here," Flowers said. "We could keep the food bank old school like we have been, but if you can make little tweaks here and there to drive more value with this infrastructure, why wouldn't you?

"Instead of having all those organizations in their own headquarters and waiting for people to find them, why not have a central clearing house where they know that they can get food and essential services there and then they find out, 'Oh, wow! This is available.'"

Flowers said food bank officials are traveling to Tampa, Florida, to investigate a food bank there that has a "community service campus."

Flowers said providing food to those in need is a way to help people better themselves.

"It's not just fighting hunger, it's a poverty fighter, too," he said. "It frees up resources to pay your heating bill, to buy your kids shoes ... if we can do other things to help them while they're here, that's all the better. That's the way I see it."

