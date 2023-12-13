Akron Children’s Hospital holiday toy delivery: Child gest special gift

TechCrunch

Google thinks that there's an opportunity to offload more healthcare tasks to generative AI models -- or at least, an opportunity to recruit those models to aid healthcare workers in completing their tasks. Today, the company announced MedLM, a family of models fine-tuned for the medical industries. Based on Med-PaLM 2, a Google-developed model that performs at an "expert level" on dozens of medical exam questions, MedLM is available to Google Cloud customers in the U.S. (it's in preview in certain other markets) who've been whitelisted through Vertex AI, Google's fully managed AI dev platform.