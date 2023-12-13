Akron Children’s Hospital holiday toy delivery: Child gest special gift

TechCrunch
After coming to Bard and the Pixel 8 Pro last week, Gemini, Google's recently announced flagship gen AI model family, is launching for Google Cloud customers using Vertex AI. Gemini Pro, a lightweight version of a more capable Gemini model, Gemini Ultra, currently in private preview for a "select set" of customers, is now accessible in public preview in Vertex AI, Google's fully managed AI dev platform, via the new Gemini Pro API. "Gemini's a state-of-the-art natively multimodal model that has sophisticated reasoning advanced coding skills," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said during a press briefing on Tuesday.