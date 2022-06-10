Akron City Council approves license-plate reading cameras to identify crime suspects

This image of a Flock Systems Automated License Plate Reader camera shows one possible example of the system's installation. Six cameras have been installed in Macedonia, and two more in Northfield Village.

Akron City Council recently approved the installation of 145 license-plate reading cameras in an effort to combat crime across the city.

The cameras will be used in police investigations to identify stolen cars, crime suspects and more using artificial intelligence. The cameras do not use facial recognition.

The city plans to spend just over $400,000 for the cameras, AI software, storage and other equipment. They will be installed citywide with a focus on high-crime areas, including the off-campus housing area south of the University of Akron's campus, according to the ordinance sponsored by Ward 7's Donnie Kammer.

The cameras, supplied by the Georgia-based security company Flock Safety, are already being used across Northeast Ohio to assist in solving crimes.

Several council members expressed privacy concerns before the ordinance's passage, which received a unanimous vote with one abstention from Ward 4's Russ Neal, who advocated for greater public input.

“I understand the reason for this," Neal said at Monday's council meeting. "Personally, I’m willing to put aside my ‘Big Brother’ fears because of all that’s going on, but out of respect for my constituents that called me with a lot of concern, I would like for them to have some input."

The discussion begins at about 1:11:00 in the video below:

In response to Neal's concerns, Council President Margo Sommerville said Police Chief Steve Mylett has committed to community education on the cameras.

"This is a citywide public safety project," Kammer said, calling the cameras "necessary." "I think this will help us catch and go after any suspects involved in criminal activities."

The cameras, Akron police say, will only be used to intended purposes and not for speed enforcement.

Even with some privacy concerns, council members were adamant about implementing measures to reduce crime in the city as gun violence and homicides continue.

“I am watching the young people in the ward I represent die," said Ward 5's Tara Mosley. "I’m watching elderly people lay on the floor because of gunfire. I’ve watched my own house be shot up not once, but twice from gunfire, so I make no apologies for my vote."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron City Council approves purchasing license-plate reading cameras