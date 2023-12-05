Akron City Council rejects police oversight board's proposed rules

Akron City Council dealt the new Citizens' Police Oversight Board a setback Monday night, voting 9-4 against adoption of the board's proposed rules.

In a letter accompanying the proposal, the board asserted that it has the authority to conduct its own investigations parallel to active police investigations and issue subpoenas. The letter argues that the city's charter doesn't limit the scope or timing of investigations, and that the charter doesn't require council's approval of the board's procedures — only its rules.

Ward 8 Councilman Shammas Malik, the mayor-elect, requested that council wait to take action until the city's Law Department has a chance to offer a legal opinion on the matter. Council opted not to do so, instead voting down the rules during its regular meeting.

The Fraternal Order of Police objected to the proposed rules.

Speaking at Monday's afternoon committee meetings, Clay Cozart, head of the Fraternal Order of Police Akron Lodge 7, said that while the FOP doesn't intend for the relationship between the CPOB or City Council to be hostile, it is the union's position that the rules violate the collective bargaining agreement between the police and the city, a position echoed at the meeting by Cleveland labor attorney Susannah Muskovitz. She went a step further, saying the rules also violate the language in Issue 10, the citizen-led referendum that created the board after voters overwhelming approved it last year in the aftermath of the Jayland Walker shooting.

Muskovitz said the current union agreement with the city supersedes the creation of the board, and that the board is unilaterally attempting to expand its powers and wrest some control from City Council.

"The way (the CPOB) drafted these rules," Muskovitz said, "is to negate the oversight of City Council."

CPOB member Gippin, who heads the board's governance subcommittee, said parallel investigations would be an infrequent occurrence and that the board was in no way trying to — or able to — usurp council's authority.

"We do provide in this that our procedures would not require council approval," said Gippin. "But if council wants to send these rules back and say, no, we want to approve some of your procedures, or some of your procedures, that is perfectly fine."

Kemp Boyd, the CPOB chairman, said the board's rules aren't intended to be adversarial to the police or the union.

"We believe these rules can actually benefit our police department as we continue to want to build trust, but also transparency, not only within the police department, but in our community as a whole," said Boyd.

In the weeks before sending its rules to council, the board mulled and then rejected a resolution to forego launching investigations into Akron police's internal affairs either until 2025 — while the police department or the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting an inquiry — or sooner, if a new agreement between Akron and the FOP is ratified.

