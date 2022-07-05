Akron plans to drop downtown curfew Wednesday if peace maintained

Akron's downtown was largely empty by the time a 9 p.m. curfew began Monday one night after pockets of violence the night before shattered days of peaceful protests.

The recent killing of Jayland Walker, who was shot 60 times by Akron police on June 27, has sparked days of passionate demands for justice and police reform.

There were "no significant incidents" and no arrests overnight, Akron police said at noon Tuesday just one day after reporting 50 arrests from early Monday.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced Tuesday afternoon he intends to lift the curfew on Wednesday.

"The community respected the curfew which we put in place last night and did not further damage our downtown corridor," Horrigan said. "I expect tonight to be the same. In an effort to support all those who are peacefully protesting, I plan to lift the curfew in our downtown footprint starting tomorrow."

Protesters leave before curfew

The scene was peaceful about 7:30 p.m. Monday as about 75 people gathered at the Justice Center.

"We're tired of being murdered," said MJ Ross, an 18-year-old Akron resident. "We will escalate if our demands are not met."

Those demands, issued by the Freedom BLOC group on Saturday, include prosecuting the involved officers and installing dash cameras in every police vehicle.

A protester calls for justice for Jayland Walker during a demonstration held outside the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center on Monday.

Ross said they are looking for nonviolent ways to increase pressure on the city, but said they will not "lay down and take it."

Police surveilled the scene from a nearby rooftop as other officers inside geared up. Protesters taunted the cops on the roof, telling them to jump and calling them "guilty murderers."

As darkness drew nearer, protesters were increasingly disgruntled about the impending curfew. One man, who did not give his name, said: "It's the Fourth of July and they're (expletive) all over the First Amendment. How patriotic."

Around 8:15 p.m., one organizer gave a final warning to the crowd.

"Anyone who does not feel comfortable getting arrested, this is your chance to leave," he told the crowd. Several others passed out notecards with information for a bail fund and a lawyer.

An Akron police officer in riot gear announces the 9 p.m. curfew outside the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center on Monday.

The crowd began to splinter as about half of them left. Others passed out makeshift shields constructed from a steel barrel lid and cardboard.

"What's one night in jail when we're already in cages?" asked 23-year-old Winter Carter. "As a Black woman, I already move through the world with a target on my back."

By 9 p.m., the crowd had totally dispersed.

Despite an empty High Street, about 50 officers in riot gear stepped outside the justice center and lined up for several minutes before returning inside at the time of curfew.

One officer made an announcement that any non-media professionals needed to vacate the area or they would be subject to arrest.

The curfew remained in place Tuesday for downtown from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Akron resident Winter Carter, 23, protests Monday at the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center in Akron n response to the shooting death by police of Jayland Walker.

Protesters target Mayor Dan Horrigan's house

Earlier in the day, protesters marched to Horrigan's home. The group of at least 100 people, including some who were armed, were watched by a large law enforcement presence.

Protest organizers said two activists were arrested and they were making plans to bail them out of jail once the march came to an end.

The protest was organized by The Freedom Black Led Organizing Collaborative (BLOC), a local organization that aims to build Black political power and to equip the Black community with capacity-building tools.

The Akron SWAT team stands on the front step of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center on Monday.

Arrests announced after curfew

The Akron Police Department reported Monday afternoon that about 50 adults were arrested after a curfew was declared just after midnight Sunday. Charges included rioting, failure to disperse and misconduct during an emergency. Those arrested included Akron residents as well as some residents of neighboring cities and counties, the department said in a news release.

"A team of officers provided multiple verbal commands and other instructions and offered a reasonable amount of time to comply," the release said. "Due to growing concerns that the situation could further escalate, paired with the refusal to comply with a lawful order to disperse, officers deployed a chemical irritant to prevent further rioting and property damage."

Many were making video court appearances Tuesday morning.

