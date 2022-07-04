Akron declares curfew after protesters break windows during Jayland Walker shooting protests

Molly Walsh, Emily Mills, Tawney Beans and Jim Mackinnon, Akron Beacon Journal
·5 min read

The family of Jayland Walker again appealed for peace Monday after sporadic late night violence left downtown Akron businesses cleaning up substantial broken glass.

Mayor Dan Horrigan declared a state of emergency, issued a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for a wide area surrounding downtown and canceled three planned city fireworks shows set for Monday night.

The violence came on a fifth day of what had been peaceful protests since the Akron police shooting of the 25-year-old Walker, a Black man who fled a traffic stop early on June 27. Akron police released body-worn camera footage of the shooting from 13 officers on Sunday showing a barrage of bullets striking Walker after he left his car.

Who was Jayland Walker? 'He was the most sincere, most kindhearted person,' friend says

Content warning: View Akron police body-camera videos of shooting

Demetrius Travis Sr., a cousin of Walker, said in a statement Monday that the Walker family doesn't condone the "violent protest."

Demetrius Travis Sr. reads his final text conversation with his cousin Jayland Walker during a march Sunday in Akron.
Demetrius Travis Sr. reads his final text conversation with his cousin Jayland Walker during a march Sunday in Akron.

"We understand people are angry and frustrated not only with (the) senseless killing of our loved one Jayland Walker, but many other senseless killings of people of color at the hands of predominantly white officers across the nation, but please, we ask that you protest peacefully in the fight to get justice for Jayland," Travis said.

Sunday had been a difficult day in the city as people awaited the release of the video knowing it would show Walker being hit by roughly 60 shots. The largest protest crowds and marchers of the week were united in their outrage at Walker's killing but remained peaceful until well after dark.

Around 10 p.m., a large crowd rallied at the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center downtown.  As chants demanding justice for Walker continued, some people began hurling water bottles and other objects at the building.

Trying to keep the peace, protesters called for calm and kicked out a person who was pulling down a street sign.

'He was outgunned, outmanned.': Akron leaders condemn shooting of Jayland Walker

Davontae Winchester, a march organizer in Akron, leads protesters in chants Sunday.
Davontae Winchester, a march organizer in Akron, leads protesters in chants Sunday.

"We have to honor the Walker family's wishes," Davontae Winchester, one of many organizers from the marches earlier in the day, said. "If you did not come here to be peaceful and stand in solidarity, this is not the place for you."

The situation grew more hectic as police shot tear gas canisters into crowds of protesters. While fleeing from the justice center and the plumes of smoke, cars began driving on the sidewalk to get around snowplows parked by the city to block off High Street, and protesters launched smoke bombs into the streets.

One protester began using a bat to break windows of the snowplows. Several windows were shattered in the trucks.

With tears streaming down her face and a hand over her heart, longtime Akron resident Lynnette Williams stood under the Akron Civic Theatre's marquee watching the scene.

"I am angry and I am sad, but I don't want violence," she said. "Jayland's mom wanted peace. I never could have imagined this. Not in my Akron."

Jayland Walker chase: Here's what Akron police were saying and hearing before shooting Jayland Walker

Earlier in the day, community members gathered, many huddled together in groups to watch a live 1 p.m. press conference by Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett to discuss Walker's death and review video footage of the shooting.

Sandra Dees, left, and Marquita Carter stand tearfully in front of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center in Akron on Sunday after viewing police bodycam footage of Jayland Walker's fatal shooting.
Sandra Dees, left, and Marquita Carter stand tearfully in front of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center in Akron on Sunday after viewing police bodycam footage of Jayland Walker's fatal shooting.

Akron resident Sandra Dees, whose son, Jordan McCormick, was killed two months ago by police in Texas, almost left the protest when she saw the footage. She is still waiting for the bodycam footage of her son's fatal shooting to be released.

"No mom should have to bury their child," Dees said. "I know what (Jayland's mom) is feeling right now, and she doesn't want people to act out, but the police just keep getting away with doing whatever they want to do."

People take part in the Akron NAACP march and rally for Jayland Walker on Sunday in downtown Akron.
People take part in the Akron NAACP march and rally for Jayland Walker on Sunday in downtown Akron.

At 2:30 p.m., hundreds of people gathered outside Quaker Station on Broadway downtown for an Akron NAACP Community Peace Rally.  Many carried homemade signs, and others held black NAACP signs that read #WeAreDoneDying.

"I am tired of 'only if,'" said Judi Hill, president of the Akron NAACP told the crowd. "'If only he had stopped.' ...

"Only if they treated us like humans, we wouldn't have this," she said. "Only if the police had understood there was one person in that car, only if they valued the life of an African American man."

The protests are attracting attention from well outside Akron.

TikTok activist Russel Tee marches with protesters Sunday on South Main Street in downtown Akron.
TikTok activist Russel Tee marches with protesters Sunday on South Main Street in downtown Akron.

Russel Tee, a prominent TikToker and activist from Virginia, was among the protesters. Tee has participated in similar protests across the country for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others killed by police.

"At this point it's state-sanctioned terrorism," Tee said of Walker's shooting death. "This specifically was an assassination — 90 shots in six seconds, 60 of them hit him. He never had a chance to live."

By morning's light, substantial damage was visible.

About 25 windows were broken at the AES Building, which houses the Akron Beacon Journal and other companies. Workers from Taylor Cos. of Ohio secured sheets of plywood to the broken windows.

Windows were also broken at DaVinci's Pizza, Cilantro Thai & Sushi Restaurant, the former Karma Kafe and the former downtown Bricco location.

A few protesters remained at the justice center by midday Monday as many wondered what another night might bring.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Jayland Walker shooting: Akron issues curfew after violent protests

Recommended Stories

  • Tour de France 2022 route map, start times for each stage and how to watch on TV

    Why, it's only the 109th edition of the Tour de France, one of the three grand tours, the others being the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España.

  • Popular Pakistani restaurant stands test of time in Dubai

    In a city boasting champagne brunches with views of the sea, Michelin star restaurants, and endless high-end Asian food options, a small hole-in-the-wall restaurant with plastic chairs and metal tables is one of Dubai’s go-to spots. Ravi restaurant, a small, family-owned Pakistani place, is rooted in the community of South Asian workers who helped build Dubai. The restaurant opened its doors in the United Arab Emirates in 1978 in the Dubai neighborhood of Satwa, at a time when it was a sandy area full of big lorries and small construction shops.

  • Germany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire Industries

    (Bloomberg) -- Top German industries could face collapse because of cuts in the supplies of Russian natural gas, the country’s top union official warned before crisis talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz starting Monday. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union

  • Alain De Cadenet, Racer, Reporter, Raconteur, Has Died

    He started out as a racer as a way to meet women, then found he liked the cars, too

  • Struggling to Save? This Suze Orman Tip Could Help You Break That Cycle

    If you've had a hard time meeting your savings goals, then financial expert Suze Orman suggests you make one change in the way you manage your money. Many people look at saving money as something they'll do when the circumstances work out that way. You might, for example, tell yourself you'll try to not spend your entire paycheck so you can stick $100 in your savings account at the end of the month.

  • Bitcoin Recovers to Over $19K; Nomura Warns of US, UK Recession

    Nomura warned of a recession in the eurozone, U.K. and Asia Pacific, which could affect crypto prices.

  • Motorists Join Protests in Akron in Wake of Police Shooting

    Protesters took to the streets of Akron, Ohio, on Sunday, July 3, after police released bodycam video of the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old black man who was wounded dozens of times after a traffic stop, police said.Video filmed by Tristan Diegel shows cars beeping on South High Street during the protest.The protest came after police released video of the fatal June 27 shooting of Walker, who fled on foot after a traffic stop but was unarmed at the time he was shot by police.In a press conference, Police Chief Steve Mylett said eight officers had been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete.Local media said the protest was later declared unlawful by police, after a fire was set in a street. Tear gas was used to disperse the crowd, WKYC-TV said. Credit: Tristan Diegel via Storyful

  • Jayland Walker bodycam footage: Policing experts say shooting video raises more questions

    Experts told USA TODAY the videos on their own ultimately do not provide full clarity on key moments, including what led to the use of deadly force.

  • Milwaukee Bucks set to re-sign center Serge Ibaka, who they acquired in a trade midseason last year

    Serge Ibaka, acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks last year in a midseason trade, is set to return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Seven seconds of shooting: What 13 police bodycam videos show in Jayland Walker's death

    The shots rang out for seven seconds. Jayland Walker was down on the ground within the first second. One officer screamed "cease fire" three times before it ended.

  • Some anti-abortion organizations say they're unprepared to provide services for those who need them as Texas braces for a surge of births following the overturning of Roe v. Wade: report

    Nonprofits such as Blue Haven aim to reduce abortions by offering services for those in need, but the owner says they're unprepared for the influx of patients.

  • March after deadly police shooting of Black man in Ohio

    STORY: The protest, organized by a group of pastors, began at Akron’s Second Baptist Church and ended up on the steps of the Akron Justice Center.Police shot Walker dozens of times as he ran from officers, said lawyer Bobby DiCello citing a review of police video footage due to be made public on Sunday.Officials have said the incident began when officers tried to stop Walker for a traffic violation while he was driving early Monday (June 27) morning. Walker fled, according to the Akron Police Department, which said officers reported a gun being fired from the suspect vehicle.

  • Ukrainian army ‘destroys one of four enemy bases’ in occupied Melitopol

    Ukrainian forces put out of action one of the four Russian military bases in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhya Oblast overnight on July 3, city mayor Ivan Fedorov has reported.

  • Box Office: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Sparks Meme Frenzy Among Young Males

    Minions: The Rise of Gru has a surprising demo to thank for setting off fireworks at the July Fourth box office with one of the best animated tentpole openings in history: Male teenagers and younger male adults. The TikTok meme #GentleMinions has been gaining strength throughout the long holiday weekend as male Generation Z’ers showed […]

  • Los Angeles County Sheriff says 'criminal threat' made against deputies

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff said that a station received a "criminal threat" against deputies on Friday, which may have been inspired by comments at a public meeting.

  • 'Bursts of sharp jabbing pain': What it's like to have monkeypox – and the fight against stigma

    In order to bring more awareness and understanding to monkeypox, we spoke to people who either experienced it or got vaccinated against it.

  • Video shows Ohio officers killed unarmed Black man in hail of bullets

    AKRON, Ohio (Reuters) -Video released on Sunday showed eight police officers in Akron, Ohio, were involved in a shooting that killed an unarmed Black man whose body was found with some 60 gunshot wounds after he fled a traffic stop last week. Police played multiple videos at a news conference, one of which they said showed a gunshot being fired from the car driven by Jayland Walker, 25. On Sunday, the attorney for the Walker family, Bobby DiCello, told reporters he was "very concerned" about the police accusation that Walker had fired at officers from his car, adding that there was no justification for his violent death.

  • Advocates warn US at risk of losing control on monkeypox

    Infectious disease experts and public health advocates are warning that the Biden administration has been too slow to respond to the monkeypox outbreak and that the U.S. is at risk of losing control of the disease. The response to monkeypox is mirroring the worst parts of the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, they say,…

  • Titans’ Derrick Henry calls Hassan Haskins ‘a beast’

    Derrick Henry has been impressed with what he's seen from Hassan Haskins thus far.

  • Jan. 6 panel member ‘surprised’ by prosecutors’ reaction to Hutchinson testimony

    Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), who sits on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said she is “surprised” by federal prosecutors’ reactions to testimony given before the panel this week by Cassidy Hutchinson, who previously served as an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. During an appearance…