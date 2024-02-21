Akron doesn't take winter with a grain of salt, but what price does it pay for that?

A Northeast Ohio winter without a generous supply of rock salt on hand seems unimaginable, but the team responsible for protecting Summit County's watershed says there's a heavy environmental price to pay for that approach to keeping streets and sidewalks clear.

And that's a conundrum when you're a new Akron mayor who campaigned as an environmental steward, yet some of the first major tests for your administration involve responding to icy roads.

Over time, material used to de-ice roads has a damaging effect on our surroundings, impacting wildlife, surface and groundwater, infrastructure and vehicles. According to the Summit Soil and Water Conservation District, 20 million tons of rock salt is used on America's roads each winter — and just a teaspoon can pollute five gallons of water.

Sandy Barbic, the district's outreach coordinator, emphasized that its guidance focuses on helping residents reduce their own salt usage, not advising Akron and other communities on how to make their operations more environmentally friendly.

But with mounds of salt ready to deploy when winter's worst weather strikes, municipalities also must weigh the environmental risks of de-icing.

While Mayor Shammas Malik's office said Akron is always searching for alternatives to salt, the cost of such materials and the expense of updating its fleet to deploy these materials puts those options out of reach.

"Converting the 65-truck fleet from solids to liquids or powders would run $250,000 to $325,000 per truck," said Akron's Public Works Manager Jim Hall. "We do have a few liquid trucks, but their work is generally limited to anti-icing before the storm events."

Casey Shevlin, who started Feb. 1 as Akron's first director of sustainability and resiliency, said she's beginning to evaluate the city's environmental efforts.

"Our salting operations will certainly be one of several activities or processes we evaluate as part of that work," she said.

Akron uses salt brine, made from rock salt, for anti-icing pre-treatments. Rock salt is used too, depending on weather conditions and temperatures — rain to snow, for example, or heavier snow and ice events. De-icing operations use enhanced rock salt that's effective at temperatures below 20 degrees.

A brine truck is shown at the city of Akron's salt storage facility Feb. 15.

Each year, the city purchases roughly 25,000 tons of salt at $56.18 per ton, and 10,000 tons of "enhanced rock salt" at $71.35 per ton.

The alternatives range from $140 per ton to $1,800 per ton.

Cost isn't the only factor the city considers when deciding what to use to keep roads clear during winter weather events. Effectiveness at different temperatures, environmental impact and speed at which different methods work also play major roles.

Storage, too, is an issue. Akron's open air salt storage facilities may not work for powders due to moisture in the air, for example.

The best option, Hall said, is, of course, to let the snow and ice melt naturally. Doing so, however, would create unreasonably hazardous conditions for people. Hall added that numerous studies have shown that the public safety benefits of ice melters exceed the their environmental disadvantages.

The city plans, nonetheless, to explore its options.

"One part of my role will be determining where we can further mitigate our operational impact on the environment and become more sustainable," Shevlin said. "While I've not had time yet to dive deep into our snow and ice operations, I look forward to working with our Public Service Department across the spectrum of services we provide as a city to build a more sustainable and resilient Akron."

