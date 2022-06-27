Akron dog warden reports man with unleashed pit bull shot at him in Goodyear Heights

A man walking a pit bull without a leash shot at a dog warden in Goodyear Heights on Saturday morning, according to Akron police.

Officers responded to the area of Hazel Street and Wellington Avenue around 10 a.m. and spoke with a city dog warden, who said he had stopped to talk to a man who was walking a pit bull off-leash.

The warden said he had pulled up in a city vehicle and advised the man to leash the dog. In response, the man allegedly brandished a handgun and fired two rounds at the warden, who was not struck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron detectives at 330 375-2490, or 330 375-2TIP.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron dog warden reports man with unleashed pit bull shot at him