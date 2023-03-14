Akron drops protest-related charges against Bianca Austin, Breonna Taylor's aunt

Akron has dismissed protest-related charges against Bianca Austin, the aunt of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in March 2020 in a botched police raid in Louisville, Ky.

A protester calls for justice for Jayland Walker during a demonstration July 4 outside the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center in Akron.

Austin is one of four well-known, out-of-state activists who was arrested last summer tied to the protests of Jayland Walker’s shooting by Akron officers. She was scheduled to go on trial Wednesday in Akron Municipal Court.

Austin, 41, of Louisville, Ky., was originally charged with rioting, a first-degree misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct and failure to disperse, both minor misdemeanors.

Judge Jon Oldham dismissed the rioting charge, saying prosecutors failed to list the required elements of the offense. This left the two minor misdemeanors, which would have been decided with a bench trial.

Prosecutors instead opted to dismiss the remaining charges.

Stephanie Marsh, a spokeswoman for Akron, said Austin’s case wasn’t ready for trial but the prosecutor’s office could refile charges in the future.

Michael Harris, another well-known activist arrested during the Walker protests, was acquitted in an Akron jury trial last month.

Jacob Blake Sr., who was arrested alongside Harris, is scheduled for trial March 27. Blake’s son was paralyzed in a police shooting in Wisconsin.

