Akron Equity March
Akron Equity March shows hope and support for LGBTQ
Barker starred for more than five consecutive decades as a TV game-show host, including 35 as the host of "The Price Is Right."
Biles once again landed a move that no other female gymnast bothers attempting.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. This week, Mary Ann and Alex were joined by Kirsten Korosec, who we absolutely adore.
Last week, WhatsApp announced it was adding support for HD photos, allowing the messaging app users the option to preserve the high-def resolution of the phones they wanted to share with friends and family. At the time, the company said support for HD videos was coming soon. Today, the company confirmed with TechCrunch that HD video support is now rolling out to both iOS and Android users.
Gen Z creators have found their latest obsession: collecting CDs. The post Gen Z-ers are showing off their extensive CD collections on TikTok: ‘i have spotify premium and still love collecting cds’ appeared first on In The Know.
Thanks to its wireless, non-digging design, it's 'racked' up over 14,000 fans.
Get the rundown on peptide injections, and how to mimic the same results from your beauty routine.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
YouTube is growing its commitment to hosting podcasts on its platform. This week, at the Podcast Movement conference, YouTube product lead Steve McLendon confirmed the platform will be rolling out support for RSS uploads for podcasters by the end of the year, among other updates. YouTube additionally confirmed to TechCrunch it's rolling out support for podcasts on YouTube Music by the end of year, as well.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The Kia EV5 is officially here, as it's been revealed at the Chengdu Motor Show.
Visual effects artists reveal the secret of translating the iconic video game's scariest zombies to the Emmy-nominated HBO series.
Make the most out of your next tailgate with these game-changing hacks The post Tips for making your next tailgate a success appeared first on In The Know.
Nvidia stock is roaring like many did during the 1990s bubble. But this time around, the hype around new chips is happening in a more mature demand environment.
How many times can the Clippers keep running this back on the same hopes and wishes before deciding to pivot in another direction?
One creator pushed back on traditional American wedding traditions.
As Amazon’s Prime Video gears up for its second year as the exclusive rights holder to NFL’s Thursday Night Football (TNF), the streaming service hopes to give fans a more enhanced viewing experience with a slew of new AI-driven features. During a demo with Prime Video executives, TechCrunch learned about the AI elements coming to TNF this season, as well as the first Black Friday NFL game and when viewers can expect HDR video quality.
Of the 150 million monthly users that Discord reports to have, only 180 had sensitive information exposed in the attack, according to a data breach notification filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.
Modular, a startup creating a platform for developing and optimizing AI systems, has raised $100 million in a funding round led by General Catalyst with participation from GV (Google Ventures), SV Angel, Greylock and Factory. Bringing Modular's total raised to $130 million, the proceeds will be put toward product expansion, hardware support and the expansion of Modular's programming language, Mojo, CEO Chris Lattner says. "Because we operate in a deeply technical space that requires highly specialized expertise, we intend to use this funding to support the growth of our team," Lattner said in an email interview with TechCrunch.
Digital calipers are a valuable tool that everyone should have. They display measurements to their exact increments on a LCD digital screen.