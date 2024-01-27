Akron Fire Department adds second rescue squad stationed in Middlebury's Fire Station 2

An Akron Fire Department engine crew returns from a call to Station 8 on Sept. 9, 2020 in Akron.

The Akron Fire Department is adding a second rescue squad to Fire Station 2 on E. Exchange Street in the city's Middlebury neighborhood.

Med22 will be active starting Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

The department said adding the second emergency unit will help distribute emergency responses in one of the busiest stations in the city. This will be the second station in the city with an additional rescue squad after Med62 was put in service last fall as the second med unit at Station 6 on South Hawkins Avenue in Sherbondy Hill.

The department said having two med units housed at the same station has reduced stress on paramedics while also providing more available units and reducing emergency response times.

The Akron Fire Department employs around 350 firefighters and staffs 13 neighborhood stations, numbered 2 through 14, throughout the city.

In addition to advanced life support medic units, the department consists of 13 engine companies, four ladder companies, one rescue truck, four command officers, and a hazmat team, a water rescue unit, a technical rescue team, and other units including a fire training academy.

