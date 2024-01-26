Akron gas station employee hospitalized after being shot in robbery turned violent

A 25-year-old employee at a West Exchange Street gas station was hospitalized Thursday after he was shot in a robbery that turned violent, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

Police arrived at Delia and Wildwood avenues at 12:37 p.m. for a reported shooting and found the adult male with gunshot wounds.

Officers provided emergency first aid and applied a tourniquet. The man was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he is listed in critical condition.

The incident began when an unknown man entered the Gas & Save gas station on the 800 block of West Exchange and stole a tip jar from the counter, police said.

That's when the 25-year-old employee followed the man down Delia Avenue. Officers said the suspect shot him and fled on foot.

Police described the shooting as "senseless."

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anyone can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

