Akron Home and Garden show is coming up. How to get tickets and what to know

A garden display by Petrarca Landscaping Inc. of Massillon on display at the 2022 Akron Home and Garden Show at the John S. Knight Center in Akron.

As cold weather persists in Northeast Ohio, this upcoming event at the John S. Knight Center will have you looking forward to spring. The Akron Home and Garden Show will start in the next couple of weeks. Here's what to know before you go.

When is the Akron Home and Garden show?

The show runs from Feb. 16-18. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 16-17 from and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18.

Where is the Akron Home and Garden show?

The show will take place at the John S. Knight Center at 77 E. Mill Street, Akron.

How much are tickets for the Akron Home and Garden show?

General admission for the show is $10. Students, seniors (65 and older) and active or retired military members can get in for $9. Children 14 and under can get in for free.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Wheelchairs are also available to borrow. Ask for one at the box office, you just have to turn in an ID in exchange. Your ID will be returned when you bring the wheelchair back.

How much does it cost to park?

Parking at all city of Akron decks is free all day on Saturday and Sunday.

A map of parking deck options can be seen here.

What to expect during the Akron Home and Garden show

According to the Akron Home and Garden Show website, there will be more than 75,000 square feet of exhibition space at the show with more than 160 businesses represented.

A list of the 2024 exhibitors can be found here.

There will also be a silent auction for a playhouse built by Garfield Community Learning Center students. In order to make a bid, visit the Petrarca Landcare booth. The silent auction closes at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18 and the winner will be notified Monday, Feb. 20. All of the money raised during the silent auction will "directly support students pursuing careers in construction trades."

Home and garden tips from area experts

Several presentations and demonstrations are slated for the show including how to incorporate native Ohio plants in your gardens, what to know about water for irrigation and basement help.

See the full schedule here.

Will there be any giveaways at the Akron Home and Garden Show?

Millcraft Barns will be giving away a $7,000 shed. You must come to the show in order to enter to win. The site notes that the giveaway includes delivery and set-up of the shed, within a certain distance however.

For more information, go to akronhomeandgardenshow.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron home and Garden show 2024 at Knight Center Feb. 16-18