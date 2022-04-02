Akron launches pilot program to connect entrepreneurs to free financial counseling

Rebecca Miklos, the manager of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program at the Financial Empowerment Center, goes over a completed tax return Wednesday in Akron.

Akron is launching a new pilot program to connect small-business owners with free one-on-one financial counseling.

The city partnered with national nonprofit Cities for Financial Empowerment to start the program, called Small Business Boost.

“Akron is a legacy city — entrepreneurship and small businesses are the lifeblood,” said the city’s Director Of Strategic Development Catey Breck. “They are what makes our communities unique, especially on the neighborhood level. What people may not fully appreciate is how much small businesses really drive the local economy.”

Small Business Boost will integrate with existing local organizations to refer their existing clients to Akron’s Financial Empowerment Center. Those partners include the Western Reserve Community Fund, Bounce Innovation Hub, Minority Business Assistance Center at the Akron Urban League and the Microbusiness Center at the Akron-Summit County Public Library.

“We already have a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem and a lot of the collaboration in place,” Breck said. “It was very easy to get partners on board to support it.”

Catey Breck

Akron’s FEC launched in 2018 as a partnership between the city and United Way to give free financial assistance to residents out of their main hub building in Kenmore. The center is funded through private and public funding and has helped more than 2,500 residents reduce debt and build savings.

The expansion of their services will allow counselors to assess the financial wellness of small businesses and help new, existing and prospective entrepreneurs prepare to meet their goals.

“We’re just trying to meet people where they’re at and help them,” Breck said. “This will be a really individualized and customizable way for an entrepreneur to grow their business.”

There will be one counselor specifically focused on the Small Business Boost program, who will split working hours between the offices of various partners.

Akron joins four other cities backed by the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund with the launch of their program.

“We want people to have great ideas to be able to grow their businesses here in the city,” Breck said. “it’s not only good for our tax base, but it just makes our community unique and interesting and livable when you have the storefronts filled with local business.”

Reporter Abbey Marshall is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Learn more at reportforamerica.org. Contact her at at amarshall1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron launches program to connect entrepreneurs to free counseling