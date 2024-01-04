Akron lobbying firm State & Federal now calls Main Street home sweet home

State & Federal Communications President & CEO Elizabeth Bartz shows off a meeting room in the firm's new 27,000-square-foot office space located on the third floor of the former O'Neil's department store on Tuesday in Akron.

Akron's slice of Washington D.C.'s K Street has relocated to the heart of downtown.

After 20 years at Courtyard Square, just across from the former Quaker Square complex, lobbying and campaign financing compliance firm State & Federal Communications Inc. moved into a new 27,000-square-foot office space on the third floor of the former O'Neil's department store at 222 S. Main St. — overlooking Lock 3 and Canal Park — in October.

A public open house will be held on March 25.

State & Federal Communications President and CEO Elizabeth Bartz calls it "my move to Main Street, USA."

"As a woman-owned business for 30 years, we are excited to be staying in Akron, a great All-American city," Bartz said in a release. "We believe this move will enable us to continue providing a high level of service to our clients while deepening our relationship and support of the downtown community."

The space, she said, was last occupied by Ernst & Young LLP, which moved to Akron's East End in 2019.

While most of State & Federal Communications' business comes from out of state, the income stays in Akron. Among its more than 2,600 domestic and international clients are Fortune 500 companies, law firms, government affairs firms, trade associations and nonprofits.

A primary segment of its business is keeping track of the complicated network of federal, state and international compliance laws for clients on a subscription basis. Bartz said 2023 was the first year in the company's existence that it met its subscription goals, generating roughly $1.2 million. From consulting, the business raised approximately $8.5 million.

In 1993, Bartz was running the compliance publications department for a D.C. company called State and Federal Associates. Her boss asked if she wanted to buy the department, so she did, rechristening it State & Federal Communications Inc. and relocating from America's capital to the Rubber City.

To date, the firm has had four offices in Akron. During the most recent search for a new place, Bartz said she was committed to keeping the business downtown because of her love for the city.

"And," she said, "I didn't move from Washington to Akron to go live in a suburb."

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Bartz spoke about the move alongside Akron Mayor Shammas Malik, Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro, Greater Akron Chamber President Steve Millard and George Sarkis of the firm Roetzel and Andress.

"Sometimes there are concerns about downtown," said Malik. "Reports of downtown's demise are greatly exaggerated. This is a good example of that, and we're going to have more examples of that in the months and years to come."

He added that he was appreciative of Bartz's leadership — both of her company and of the philanthropic work that she has done in the community.

Shapiro congratulated Bartz, saying that in her mind, Bartz is the "quintessential entrepreneur."

"She started this from nothing, and she has been committed to building this business right here in Akron, in Summit County, providing jobs and creating the future, not only for our people that are here but for all of the communities that she touches wherever she works," Shapiro said.

